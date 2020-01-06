Why did Lori Loughlin hire a prison consultant?

Loading...

Lori Loughlin is said to have hired a prison expert to help her prepare for prison if she was found guilty in her next university admission scandal.

What is going on: A new People magazine report suggests that Loughlin has hired an expert to explain what life will be like if convicted and serving a prison sentence.

The source told People magazine, “She has someone who advises her on what to do in case she loses her case and goes to jail. The counselor is there to help him learn the ropes. This does not mean that she thinks she will lose her case. Lori is a planner and she does what she has to do for any eventuality. “

Time: Loughlin could be sentenced to 45 years in prison if found guilty.

The context: Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes so daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli can be team rookies for the University of Southern California . The couple pleaded not guilty to the scandal. The couple will be tried this year.

Go back: A Radar Online report earlier this month suggests that Loughlin was speaking with experts.

She is said to have learned prison jargon and martial arts “to give the impression that she is tough and to ward off potential bullies,” the source told Radar Online.

“In addition to physical training, she receives lots of advice from prison teachers on how to make a living behind bars. It is a sure sign that she knows deep down that she is facing an inevitable stretch and will need to be prepared, “says Radar Online.