The answer to Adrienne’s death has been revealed, but the story could contain more. Photo credit: NBC

Finally the fans find out what happened to Adrienne (Judi Evans) on the days of our lives. After the jump in time, it became known that Justin’s wife (Wally Kurth) and Sonny’s mother (Freddie Smith) had died. It was a shock that left the audience with several questions.

While the story of Adrienne’s death can be seen on the screen, fans have to wonder why Judi Evans left Days of our Lives. The actress has been an integral part of the series for decades. Judi even took on the role of Bonnie Lockhart during her time in the soap opera.

In addition, Justin and Adrienne were finally happy. They remarried and were in love more than ever, which could be a reason Adrienne was killed. The actress did not decide to leave the NBC drama during the day.

According to Daytime Confidential, Judi was pretty devastated to learn that Adrienne would be killed for storyline purposes. She was reportedly found out about the rumor one day while filming on the set, and asked co-executive producer Albert Alarr if there was anything true.

When he confirmed that it was true, Judi admitted that she was sad because she loved working on days. Judi finished filming months ago due to the soap opera’s production schedule.

However, there is a chance that the talented actress will return to the show. Although the fans worshiped Judi as Adrienne, they also like her as Bonnie. No, there is nothing in the works, at least what fans know, but it is always an option.

It was a couple of tough months for the actress. After saying goodbye to Days, Judi’s only son, Austin Michael Luciano, died suddenly. Neither she nor her husband Michael Luciano have spoken publicly about Austin’s death. Judi used social media to thank her fans for their support after her son passed away.

“I just want to take a moment to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of love, support and prayers. Michael and I were very touched and upright. All the best for everyone, ”she tweeted just before Christmas.

Judi Evans left Days of our Lives and the role of Adrienne was not her choice. It was a managerial decision for creative reasons how the entertainment business worked.

Are you sad to see Adrienne and Judi leaving the drama during the day?

Days of our lives are broadcast on NBC on weekdays.