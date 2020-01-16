When DI Jack Mooney is the last detective to say goodbye to Saint Marie, death in paradise star Ardal O’Hanlon is firmly convinced that it is the right moment for him. “I think we had a great ride and it was a fantastic time,” he says. “And I think it was high time to go on.”

Father Ted’s actor has been featured in the BBC’s Caribbean Crime Drama series since 2016. In a surprising announcement in October 2019, however, he announced that he would leave the show halfway through the upcoming ninth series to “explore other options”.

Saint Marie’s new top cop will be Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker).

O’Hanlon explained his decision RadioTimes.com: “I think most actors, and I would involve myself, are naturally curious, and you’re always wondering what else there is. As much as you appreciate the job you are doing, you always think, “Well, what else is there?”

And with Death in Paradise in the rearview mirror, O’Hanlon will now plunge back into the stand-up comedy and go on tour on a larger scale. “I had a show that was bubbling up in the air and I really wanted to get out and focus on it for a change,” he said.

“It was a really amazing experience and a really amazing chapter, but I really felt like a sense of accomplishment when it came to doing everything possible with the character.

“And given the formula of the show, Death in Paradise and everything else, there are only so many places you can go. Do you know what I mean?” In terms of character. I just felt like we really left nothing behind and left nothing unturned, and it was a great experience and it was just time to move on. “

BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

O’Hanlon’s Detective Inspector Jack Mooney came halfway through the fifth series. Although Mooney was only meant for a vacation in Saint Marie, everything changed when DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) became engaged in the UK and quit his job as a police officer in the Caribbean. There was a vacancy and DI Mooney was persuaded to fill it.

Since then, Mooney has adopted Saint Marie as his new home. But now, after four years, he is leaving the island in an as yet unknown story.

“I don’t think I would have thought I would do anything for a fourth series,” said O’Hanlon. “I really thought three series was the maximum, you know? Because it’s a pretty demanding show … it’s a tough old show when you’re away from home for so long and when you look at the conditions in which you’re filming – heat and moisture. “

Like Ben Miller and Kris Marshall before him, O’Hanlon missed his family when he was shooting in Guadeloupe: his children Emily, Rebecca and Red and his wife Melanie. This also contributed to his decision to quit.

“I think she found it very difficult because we have three big grown children in the house and she has a lot on her plate. I think she found it more difficult over the years,” he said. “And I missed them all very much, so I think it makes sense.”

BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

We don’t know much yet about how DI Mooney will leave the show, but we do know that he won’t get an ice pick on the head of DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller), who is known to have left Death in The Paradise by becoming a murder victim yourself ,

So was there ever talk of killing Mooney? Apparently not!

“It’s a fun kind of show, you know,” thought O’Hanlon. “Because it’s kind of an easier drama, they don’t tend to go there. Last year when Florence (Cassell, played by Joséphine Jobert) was shot, it was a shock to the audience. Fortunately, she didn’t die, but it was pretty serious – she was shot and her boyfriend was murdered.

“So yes, that was enough to keep going. Because I think people are interested in this show for other reasons than Line of Duty, for example. You know? So you want drama, but you don’t want that much drama. “

We also know that in the ninth series, Mooney has a potential love interest called Anna (played by Nina Wadia).

“Anna is witness to a murder, she travels the world and lands on our island on New Year’s Eve. She feels like she’s witnessing a murder. She sees a man in a devil mask and reports this to the police. “Said O’Hanlon.

“And Jack is very fond of her for some reason. He doesn’t quite understand his feelings himself, I think. And he invites them to his dance classes because of course he attends dance classes. And they make friends and it’s a pretty warm, grown-up kind of friendship, both lonely people that I think somehow find each other. But the story doesn’t have to be that way. “

DI Jack Mooney is a widower who lost his beloved wife before moving to Saint Marie. So far, he was not interested in romance at all. But that could change.

“I think it will be interesting for the audience, I think there are a few surprises and a few twists and turns,” the actor teased. “But she is a great figure. Nina herself is a great figure and she plays this very warm, fun-loving figure Anna.”

He added: “It is interesting because Jack has a lot of feelings and emotions and I think he really grows as a human and I think he really conquers some of his own demons and I think he has resigned himself to many of them Things in his life and I think the island and his own team at the police station really helped him get a good place in his life. It is very uplifting how to do it. “

O’Hanlon will soon hand over the baton to Ralf Little, who says it is a “dream come true” to join Death in Paradise.

“I know that the audience will love Ralf and Ralf will be great in the role and I will forget in an instant,” said Hanlon.

The actor added, “We were in contact by email, he was looking around my brain a bit, and I gave every advice I could.”

But O’Hanlon has no intention of showering Little with wise advice and hard-won wisdom. He explained: “I was very aware that when he gave me the same advice, Kris flooded me a little because nothing really prepares you for it until you are out there – for the smells, the sights, the sounds. The heat, the humidity, the environment, the weather, everything. Nothing prepares you for it, nobody can convey it to you.

“So you learn over time and you learn quickly, you have to learn quickly, but I think Ralf is smart and I think he will land on his feet out there and he will be absolutely great.”

And could O’Hanlon ever be persuaded to bring DI Jack Mooney back for a cameo performance? “Maybe the island will come to me,” he joked. “Maybe I will retire to the Outer Hebrides or somewhere and start to commit crimes and maybe the team will reunite.

“You never know, I mean, you never say never in this business anyway. Point.”

Death in Paradise will return to BBC One on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 9 p.m.