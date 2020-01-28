Why chocolate could be the answer to a good night's sleep

How chocolate could be the answer to a good night’s sleep

If you’re having trouble sleeping well, increasing your chocolate level may be the answer. Personal trainer and nutritionist Keris Marsden explained the links between what we eat and how we sleep, and how certain foods can help – or disrupt – sleep. “It is important to understand that nutrition does not only exist by itself”. she said to Stylist, “so think about the fact that if you’re having a bad night’s sleep – I’m sure you know – but it actually regulates your appetite hormones, so it makes you hungrier.” Marsden went on to explain how hormones influence the sleep process. Our serotonin levels, which are essential for the production of the sleep hormone melatonin, can be boosted by certain foods, including chocolate. “Chocolate is an essential resource for the body, right?” Said Marsden. “In all my days, in everything I learned about nutrition, it was the same gold standard. There has not been a day, I don’t think in my life, where I haven’t not eaten chocolate. ” She continued: “It increases serotonin; serotonin helps you fall asleep at night. What is really important to note is that we have hormones that wake us up in the morning … Cortisol wakes you up in the morning , then cortisol dips in the day and passes the melatonin stick, and the melatonin helps you sleep. “Marsden explained how our hormones communicate with each other:” Insulin, which regulates your energy and blood sugar levels throughout of the day will affect your cortisol and melatonin. There is always that communication going on. So what you eat, when you eat and how you eat too, can affect your hormones. ”

