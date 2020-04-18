Why Celtic Supporters Require To Crystal clear Their Plan For 3pm Right now

We know how exceptionally occupied people are who are at present on lockdown. It might be tough for you to acquire two hours out of your active lockdown program these days but we really propose you discover the time and relive the working day Celtic stopped the 10.

In stark contrast to Celtic’s fortunes currently, the moment upon a time Celtic fans experienced to sit and enjoy the outdated Rangers club do nine in a row. Celtic experienced to have their individual “stop the ten” strategy in excess of 20 several years in the past and from 3 pm now you can watch that well-known day all over again from the Hoops YouTube channel.

📼 Try to remember that glorious working day in May well, 1998 when we Stopped the 10 on the Paradise pitch? 🏆

Be a part of us on YouTube to relive these recollections from 3pm CPT 📺⛔

Established a reminder 🔔

— Celtic Soccer Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) April 18, 2020

Soon after the match and just after ending a 10 years of dominance by Rangers the Celtic supervisor Wim Jansen said:

“This is just one of the quite unique moments in my job. It was a very challenging game and it has been a really difficult period. This has got to be a single of the highlights of my career as a coach and one thing I will always keep in mind.”

Not just one Celtic lover that working day would have thought what pleasure the following 20-plus yrs would convey and long may well it continue.