Why can’t we embed all our hopes in the coronavirus vaccine to get us out of the crisis – The Scottish Sun

HUMAN trials for the coronavirus vaccine at Oxford University will begin tomorrow, but a jab may not save Britain from the crisis.

While governments around the world are rushing to find a cure, the trial could still take up to a year and may not be a way out, experts have warned.

The vaccine may still be one more year

Professor Sarah Gilbert is working on the coronavirus vaccine with a team at Oxford University

The government last week announced a coronavirus vaccine task force was being formed to make Britain the leading country in the race to find a cure.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last night: “The best way to defeat coronavirus is through vaccines.

“This is a new disease, this is uncertain science, but I am sure we will throw away everything we have to develop a vaccine.”

He said the normally lengthy process for developing a vaccine would be carried out as quickly as possible.

“In this normal time reaching this stage will take years.”

He added, the Government had invested in manufacturing capabilities, so that Britain would be able to get a vaccine that worked for the British “as quickly as humanly possible”.

Professor Sarah Gilbert is leading the charge for vaccines with a project at Oxford University, where human trials will begin tomorrow.

While Mr Hancock supported the vaccine’s hopes, Professor Gilbert was more angry at his belief in their vaccine – previously saying he was only 80 percent sure their vaccine could work.

He acknowledged no one could be “fully convinced” that it was even possible to find a vaccine, but believed his prospects were “very good”.

Chief scientific adviser to the government Sir Patrick Vallance warned that people need to be “realistic” about finding a vaccine.

He said: “Every project does not have a high probability of success.

“Even though everyone comes out with great enthusiasm, it never happens that you get a vaccine that you believe will work.”

He stressed the importance of clinical trials to determine negative side effects.

Professor Ravi Gupta, from the Cambridge Institute of Immunology Therapy and Infectious Diseases, said people need to be prepared not to have the virus.

He said: “We need to prepare a world where we don’t have vaccines.

“Basing public policy on vaccine expectations is reckless action.

“We have to hope for a vaccine but we shouldn’t expect it for the next year and a half.

“Whoever says we can is crazy.”

Usually there are three phases for clinical trials.

The first is for a small group of people to look for striking negative side effects.

These groups gradually widen to gather data about side effects and examine immune responses.

But the whole process will usually take years.

For vaccines to be effective, they must provide immunity for not less than one year, which means scientists must wait at least that long to see the vaccine work in experimental patients.

Professor Gupta said there were other options.

“An alternative to vaccines is antiviral treatment for this disease.

“If we can treat the disease and diagnose it earlier then you can do tests and treatment, that if you can start right away, you should be able to stop the disease early.”

But treatment doesn’t have to prevent you from getting infected again, because there isn’t enough data about immunity from coronavirus once you get it.

Consultant in controlling infectious diseases Dr. Peter English said treatment would only work in countries that could afford it.

“We might get better care but they will only be useful in countries that can afford it.

“So without vaccines we will see something that might still be worse than the flu in terms of the number of people who are seriously ill, coming every winter for the future.

″ [Vaccines] is the only way we can get out of this – viruses are out there in the world. “

