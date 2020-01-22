Why cancel culture should be canceled

Without nuances, Olivia Foster argues that the cancellation of culture is a form of censorship and that only conversation can lead to gradual change in 2020

If there was one phrase synonymous with social media in 2019, it was “undo the culture”; set aside cultural decrees whereby if someone’s views do not match yours, you can, you guessed it, set them aside. It is a quick, question-free judgment, most often made to a person influenced by swaths of angry people. But is it a healthy form of communication? Experts suggest not.

The irony of canceling culture is that even if it is attractive, it goes against everything our generation is trying to accomplish; it lacks nuance, patience, understanding and communication. It is rooted in the humiliation of the offending party and in a privileged view: “I know better than you”.

Perhaps President Obama said it best when he said, “This idea of ​​purity and you are never compromised and you are always politically” awake “and all that. You should overcome this quickly. The world is a mess. There are ambiguities. “

Addressing the audience of an Obama foundation, he concluded, “This is not activism. This does not cause change. If all you are doing is throwing stones, you probably won’t get that far. “

However, this continues. We have been overwhelmed with royalists eager to shut down anyone who dares to suggest the possibility that Meghan Markle’s struggles with his former royal life might have been justified. And during the elections last December, the fighting between the right and the left quickly became a race to the bottom, wrapped in vitriol.

Of course, there are undoubtedly some people who deserve to be canceled; the Harvey Weinsteins and R Kellys of this world, those so poisonous that no amount of measured conversation – not that they would engage in it – would make a difference. But for those people who are set aside for tweeting a contentious joke or an opinion that deviates from the accepted standard, it may be time to think about how we engage with them.

Dr. Becky Spelman, psychologist at The Private Therapy Clinic, explains: “In recent years there has been a growing trend to“ annul ”people who say things deemed offensive or inappropriate. The motivation behind this is easy to understand; it can be extremely exasperating to hear someone expressing views that we deem unacceptable, and the feeling that we have the moral authority to tell them to be quiet and sit down, or to ban them from forums audiences, can be very inviting. “

“However,” she continues, “this approach often poses far more problems than it solves. Today we are witnessing a kind of arms race in the culture of cancellation, many trying to cancel more and more people for saying things that are progressively less offensive, sometimes canceling any dialogue in the process. As Dr. Spelman explains, the act of shutting down people actually has the opposite effect to that potentially desired by the canceller. “Certainly we have to have many conversations around a wide range of topics, but react instantly by trying to shut people down, and shut them down, whenever they disagree, even slightly with group consensus, is a disproportionate reaction. Rather than changing their minds, when this happens, they are more likely to withdraw from the conversation altogether, become more grounded in their opinions and less willing to listen to a different point of view. “

Dr Spelman adds: “ Canceling culture is also bad for people who cancel, as it encourages them to completely remove from their social environment all opinions that might diverge from theirs, and limits them to an echo chamber of their own creation in which they are never challenged or have no opportunity to grow. “

So how are we going to move forward in 2020? Is it possible to cancel the cancellation of the culture in favor of meaningful conversations that could actually lead to change? Dr. Spelman suggests it is possible – but it is about opening up discussions and being willing to compromise. “Cultural progress is achieved when people with different, even opposing views, can meet, speak and reach a compromise,” she said, “Canceling culture is often portrayed as progressive, but c is actually the polar opposite; it is a form of censorship, which is a tool mastered by some of the most oppressive political regimes in history. Both individually and collectively, this can cause us to be afraid of exploring our limits, in case we accidentally offend someone. So the next time you are tempted to shut them down, why not try asking them what they think instead. This could lead to the progress we all want.