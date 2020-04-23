Why Canada can’t afford basic research

Canada appears to be the only country to cancel the competition for funding health research.

Basic science may be essential to understanding how viruses have evolved today and are causing the devastating pandemics that are currently destroying much of Canada and the world. Most of what we know about viruses comes from basic research. The best talent of Canadian discovery researchers exemplifies the transformative and fundamental scientific discovery of viruses that have endured the test of time.

UBC virologist Curtis Satortle said the virus is likely to be the most successful, plentiful and diverse, as he was one of the ones who analyzed life forms on Earth.

Before the coronavirus became a pandemic, Ebola was one of the greater threats to Earth.

Dr. Joan Liu of Canada, then Chairman of the Doctors Without Borders, warned of the global crisis. Winnipeg researchers Steven Jones, Heinz Feldman and Utestroyer have precisely addressed and designed how to make vaccines to control the outbreak of the virus and save countless lives. They used another mild virus known as the vesicular stomatitis virus. They focused on the genes for the important proteins that Ebola virus uses to infect cells. They inserted this gene into a modified vesicular stomatitis virus. In their landmark paper, they showed that injecting mice with the genetically modified vesicular stomatitis virus leads to immunity to Ebola. It was then extended to other more human-like species. For mouse findings, non-human primates also made antibodies that protect against subsequent Ebola infection. It is this vaccine that has been clinically approved to save the planet from Ebola.

CRISPR / Cas9 gene editing is now world-renowned, but few people in Canada are aware of Sylvain Moinault’s contribution in the Laval University lab outside Quebec.

First, Moinault, with the help of scientists from the French food company Danisco, discovered that the bacteria needed to make yogurt have an immune system. Protects bacteria from attack by the virus known as CRISPR and known as bacteriophage.

The second is the role of Cas9, an important enzyme used by bacteria in the immune system as protection from viral attack. Cas9 acts as a molecular scissor, cleaving viral DNA and storing the rest of the viral DNA in bacteria as an immune memory mechanism. These discoveries were today key to the development of the CRISPR-Cas9 method for editing genes.

All the proteins that a virus needs to survive are made from the viral hijacks of the intracellular molecular machinery used to make our own proteins. Nahum Sonnenberg discovered this astonishing virus hijacking mechanism in a laboratory in Montreal. He observed that poliovirus has evolved a way to select the entire machinery needed to make proteins in our cells. This was the discovery of a so-called “internal ribosome entry site” that allowed poliovirus to synthesize only viral proteins using only its messenger RNA. Later, the poliovirus showed that it was also equipped with destroyers. Destroyer attacks and removes molecules in the cell, allowing it to make its own protein. This monumental discovery has withstood the test of time and a myriad of different viruses have evolved variations on this subject.

Finally, there was Almeida’s research in June, which pioneered electron microscopy virus research in Toronto over 50 years ago. She produced the first electron microscopy image of the human coronavirus.

We are fortunate to have a great deal of talent in health and medical research. The United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union continue to support their research programs. Only Canada seems to have canceled the national contest for health research funding. The federal government petitioned to provide lifelines to scientists conducting other important health research activities as all other Canadian research and clinical trials not related to COVID-19 have been suspended or canceled. It has been.

A Canadian Institute of Health study prioritized emergency coronavirus competition for 99 grants to address medical and social and policy measures. We hope that the best of the 99 grants awarded by everyone is the best, but most national researchers work in the field of discovery and are excluded. This is a myopic approach and could be an essential element in developing a solution for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopefully one day, the COVID-19 pandemic will end. Basic science will find ways to control viruses. But in this new world, other diseases will not disappear. Continued active research is needed to prepare for future pandemics.

Canadian research on basic science should not be abandoned.

John Bergeron is Professor Emeritus Robert Reford and Professor of Medicine at McGill University. Kathleen Dixon is a former Chief Engineer at the Montreal Institute for Neurology.

Hill times