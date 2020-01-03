Why can the Denver Broncos get to the playoffs next season?

Loading...

November 3, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio shouts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

John Elway's time as general manager of the Denver Broncos is a mix.

On the one hand, it helped the franchise escape the sure failure by getting rid of Tim Tebow. He fell into a massive improvement when he landed the quarterback of the Hall of Fame, Peyton Manning, and led to two appearances in the Super Bowl (one victory).

It's hard to hit a guy who has delivered two special seasons and some other solid races. But Elway has never really discovered the quarterback position and the best football betting sites do not regard the Broncos as a short-term title threat for good reason.

Manning was another person's dream, reinvented. Tebow was the wrong crush on Josh McDaniel that somehow evoked a dream career in the playoffs.

All Elway has to offer anyone is an endless sea of ​​men who have never been, such as Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Brock Osweiler and Joe Flacco.

That was the case, at least.

Now, with Drew Lock lighting a fire under the Broncos and going 2-1 as a starter, not to mention the glare with some direct darts, the Denver faithful are allowed to dream big again.

If Drew Lock is the real deal, John Elway may have saved his job. However, the most important thing is that the Broncos could be officially back and ready to reach the playoffs next season.

Lock is the inspiration, but it's not the only reason that Denver fans need to get excited. Here's why the Broncos could be ready for a postseason offer next year:

Drew Lock is the man

Development is at a dizzying pace in the NFL these days. The quarterbacks seem to adapt to the league midway through their rookie seasons.

If this is not the case by then, the second year is the beginning of a new era, as guys like Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes have shown that age is only a number. Inexperience is just a dumb word.

That does not mean that a wet Lock behind the ears will be crowned as the next savior of the Broncos, but what he showed in a few weeks suggests that it could be. Hell, if we leave his first two openings, there is an argument that he has done enough to suggest that Elway found a good one.

Of course, Lock has its inconsistencies and general flaws. He was not accurate when leaving Missouri and received poor grades for his footwork and his response to pressure inside his pocket.

However, that is natural for a young quarterback, and none of the problems that Broncos fans have seen in the first starts are surprises.

The good news is that Lock is not afraid. He shows aggressiveness, poise and his elite arm talent is as tempting as the explorers promoted it. In the long term, there is an absolute concern if Lock cannot adapt to the pressure, be more consistent and convert excessive aggressiveness and inaccuracy into a more reliable production.

But the child can play. Lock has the gross talent needed to take the Denver air game, one full of talent in Noah Fant, Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, to a whole new level.

For the first time since Elway began recruiting potential franchise passers-by, that is not a hyperbole.

The Broncos have a running game

Isn't it completely sold in Lock as the future of the franchise? I'm not sure you need to be. Look at Lamar Jackson and what he is doing. No one thought it was right when leaving university.

Hell, some brilliant NFL minds said he was destined to play as an open receiver. I'm watching you, Bill Polian.

Josh Allen was not exact in Wyoming and also had problems in his rookie year. Jackson is now the favorite of the NFL MVP and has his Ravens as title threats. Allen and his Bills hope to crash the AFC playoffs.

Lock aren't those guys yet and may never be. But Denver only needs to take advantage of its strengths and use its mobility and its cannon arm as needed.

Why? Because they have the characteristics of an amazing race game.

Denver really hasn't been able to take full advantage of it because it had such a weak air attack for so long, but the two-headed dragon of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman gave them a dynamic and effective attack.

The results have not been there in 2019. Lindsay stepped back and it could be said that Freeman has not been used enough. Ideally, Freeman simply takes over the initial concert and never looks back. But even as things stand, we know that this tandem can succeed based on what they did in 2018 (12th in trouble).

Individually, the numbers are there. Lindsay averaged 5.4 unsustainable yards per carry as a rookie, but a drop to 4.5 yards per bag is fine. The average of 3.9 yards per Freeman carry is acceptable as a secondary act, while its explosive ability compensates for inefficiency.

Question marks arise from the regression of Denver's late season, as well as the general inconsistency in the offensive line. That might require some free agency moves in the draft, but we know two things; The Broncos have the riders to make this work and Mike Munchak is one of the best o-line coaches you could ask for.

If the offensive line can reach new heights, whether through upgrades, a better game or fewer penalties, that should allow the running game to take flight.

Von Miller leads a talented defense

There is also the fact that the Broncos can play some defense. Former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller is still here and the 30-year-old is still an impact player.

Miller will anchor a passing race that had an appalling start in 2019, but climbed to the top 20 in catches. With Miller at the limit and Chris Harris helping out in high school, Denver has boosted a stingy pass defense (10th in the NFL).

Those components could change in 2019, since Harris is expected to enter free agency and Derek Wolfe can also fly. Denver could choose to retain both to see how they evolve in the defense of Vic Fangio, of course, especially because everyone was robbed of the opportunity to see how this system could thrive against Bradley Chubb.

In theory, the pieces are still there for Denver to succeed defensively. The Broncos have generated constant pressure in the second half of the season and in the second year of a brilliant system, the sky is really the limit for this defense.

If the Broncos are also better by air and absorb the clock with an improved ground game, the work only improves for defense.

Denver is already competitive

The 2019 season has been lost and during a good stretch there, Vic Fangio felt like a strong candidate to be a unique employee. But since the Broncos had a 0-4 forgettable start, the team has been a respectable 5-5.

This, with Joe Flacco retaining the offense most of the year. This, with something called Brandon Allen, begins. And now with the crazy Drew Lock watching the field in the final stretch.

The credit goes to Fangio for keeping Denver focused enough not to mail completely during the season. But as much as the NFL is a results-based business, Denver fans can't watch Fangio's first season and make fun of what happened.

This was always a reconstruction process. Denver didn't even have its quarterback solution printed yet. Still, the Broncos fought very early, losing to what would eventually be discovered as a respectable Raiders team, a decent Bears team and a Packers team bound for the playoffs.

Of Denver's nine losses at the time of writing this article, four have reached a touchdown or less. A 20-0 lead in Minnesota should have been a victory. That week two losses to the Bears, had it not been for a terrible decision, should definitely have been a victory.

If Denver simply handed over the ball repeatedly in a three-week defeat at Green Bay, there could have been another victory.

The 2019 season was not one of horrors. It was one of construction, lessons learned and surprisingly competitive game. Believe it or not, the Broncos have everything they need to take things to the next level.

Fangio will do it as head coach. You can train a great defense and you should have the pieces at hand to do your best. Munchak will improve the line or, which will help a solid ground game. And Drew Lock will be the guy Elway selected him to be.

The AFC West is a team show. Everyone knows that. Denver is watching, along with the Raiders and Chargers, the powerful Chiefs. But the Broncos do not need to build Rome in one day. They still do not need to recover the crown of the division.

The Broncos just need to continue showing progress and take the next step. If that is a winning record and a wild place, Denver fans will take it. However, it is good to say with confidence that it is not a dream for next year. It can actually be the expectation.