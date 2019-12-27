Why California needs more male color teachers – The Reporter

Loading...

Darryl McKellar makes teaching seem easy. For 20 years in the classroom, the English teacher has mastered some of the most difficult tasks at work.

He has a writing assignment for tenth grade students in his second term class today, based on a short story they read, "The Lottery."

“When I say lottery, what do you think? Breanna, what do you think?

"Drama," she says.

"Why drama?" Asks McKellar.

"When you earn a lot of money, it causes a lot of controversy," she says.

"Mo money, Mo problems". Who said it? ”, Asks McKellar.

There are some murmurs. It sounds familiar, but these children did not exist in the 90s. "Is he … a rapper?", A student ventures.

"Wait," says McKellar, throwing himself into a beautiful spot in print. "Uh huh, uh huh, baby, baby." The students laugh.

"Biggie Smalls," says one student.

McKellar nods. "Extraordinarily big. But it also says we can't wait to change the world until we do what? Change who? Change yourself."

He is pleased with himself as the students get together and immerse themselves in the task. "I am like Batman," he says. "I use all the tricks of my utility belt for a child to buy education."

Models to follow in the classroom

For these students, having a teacher of color, like McKellar, who has high expectations, can relate to their experiences and serve as a role model could make a big difference. When students of color have teachers of color, there is evidence that they learn more, finish high school at higher rates and are more likely to go to college. For example, one study found that having at least one black teacher in grades three through five reduced the black dropout rate by half.

Veteran teacher Darryl McKellar is a mentor to aspiring masters of color at CSU Dominguez Hills through the Future Minority Male Teachers of California program. (Vanessa Rancano – KQED News)

But the number of teachers of color in California does not keep pace with the diversity of its students.

Changing that is most important to Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. He has made closing the achievement gap for students of color a central part of his mission, and says that diversifying the teaching workforce is key.

"Even a teacher of color in a school is enough for students of color to have better academic performance," he says, citing studies that show positive long-term benefits.

Three quarters of California students are colored, compared to approximately one third of the teachers. But at McKellar his students have something especially weird: less than 10% of the state's teachers are men of color and only 1% are black men like him.

McKellar's 9th grade students, Elijah Foster and Tyler Banner, say having a man in front of the class is still a new experience.

They have been taught almost exclusively by women, and they say that having a teacher changes the dynamics. "It seems that man expects more from you," says Banner. "You see them as, like, the friend," adds Foster. "As a close, reliable friend."

"They need to see someone in front of them telling them:" This thing called education is going to work well, "" says McKellar about his male students. "I stand in front of the students, be a black man and dispel every stereotype about what we bring to the table, that's my motivation."

A master pipe

For Fabian Flores, 28, it is not unusual to be one of the only men in his classes at California State University, Dominguez Hills College of Education.

So he is finding the support of a group for aspiring male teachers of color that save lives.

"I am not alone," he said. "I am not the only one struggling with this, I am not the only man who wants to become an educator."

Flores is part of a program called Future Minority Male Teachers of California, an experiment that was launched in 2017. The goal is to improve the supply line for men of color who want to teach focusing on recruiting the local community, in addition to financial and educational instruction. and emotional support from peers and veteran teachers. A handful of California State University education universities are testing the program, but there is hope to expand throughout the system.

Fabian Flores, 28, says he could only stay on track to become a teacher because of a scholarship he received through the Future Minority Male Teachers of California program. (Vanessa Rancano – KQED News)

McKellar is a mentor in the program at CSU Dominguez Hills in Los Angeles. "I encourage you to use all your experiences as people of color," he said.

He also tries to impart skills that, according to him, are not always taught in teacher preparation programs, such as how to connect with students from a social and emotional point of view.

"I'm giving you the cheat codes," he said about his role as a mentor. "I'm giving you all the nuances that I wasn't aware of."

Flores credits the program, and McKellar, for keeping him on the path of teaching. He said he almost quit from the beginning after a veteran teacher warned him to leave the profession, saying he is underpaid and undervalued.

"I was a little on the ropes, should I continue?" He said. "But getting into this program and talking to male educators helped me reject that kind of thinking."

The program also offers small scholarships to help pay for school. Research suggests that subsidizing the cost of teacher education is one of the best ways to remove barriers that prevent people of color from joining the profession.

University graduates of color are disproportionately burdened with debts. On average, black college graduates owe more than $ 7,000 more than their white peers when they get their bachelor's degree. A few years later, that black and white gap has tripled to $ 25,000. In weighing the burden of a student loan with a future salary, teaching can be a difficult proposition.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that extra money," said Flores, who won a $ 5,000 scholarship.

Future male minority teachers in California want more men of color to teach in elementary grades, where they are rarer and where they could have the greatest impact on achievement gaps.

"That is the real unicorn in education," said John Davis, dean of the CSU Dominguez Hills School of Education. "How do we get men of color to teach at that primary level?"

During the 2015-2016 school year, of the approximately 900 students preparing to become elementary teachers in the six CSUs participating in the program, only 4% were Latino men, 1% were Asian men and 0, 4% were African-American men.

The efforts to change that are promising: in Dominguez Hills, there were only two Latino candidates for primary school teachers in the fall of 2017. The following year, there were 14; in CSULA, the number of Asian men increased from two to 11, and for black men from zero to three.

In general, in the six schools the number increased significantly for Latinos, slightly for black men, and the results were mixed for Asian men, increasing in some cases, decreasing in others.

The leaders of the California Department of Education met with the principals of future male minority teachers in California earlier this year, and state superintendent Thurmond says proposals are being prepared to develop the program throughout the CSU system.

"California is really about to be the leader in teacher preparation," Thurmond said. "But right now we are gathering resources to help expand some of these bright spots we see."

While additional support can help men of color enter teacher and classroom training, the next challenge is to keep them there.

The California Dream series is a state media collaboration of CalMatters, KPBS, KPCC, KQED and Capital Public Radio with the support of the Public Broadcast Corporation and the James Irvine Foundation.