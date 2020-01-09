Why BYU football hasn't announced all of its 2020 recruits

Loading...

PROVO – The first signing period for college football, which took place for the third time last month, is still relatively new, but has already bypassed the traditional national signing day on the first Wednesday in February as the most important period in the process recruitment.

At BYU, head coach Kalani Sitake signed 13 national LOI prospects on December 18, including wide receiver Kody Epps from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, and Sol-Jay Maiava, a quarterback -double-threatening rear from Kahuku, Hawaii, who played his senior football readiness season in Washington, DC.

“We will always recruit shifts in each class,” said Sitake, confirming that Maiava will join an experienced and crowded shift room that includes returns Zach Wilson, Baylor Romney and Jaren Hall and will not be asked to play a different position for them. Cougars. “So we’re going to add to this group and let them compete, and the best will play.”

“We are somewhat limited with the figures that we can officially announce. You guys … can dig and understand. But we cannot officially announce them all. – Kalani Sitake, BYU coach

Last month, Corner Canyon linebacker Josh Wilson, Tooele Nukuluve Helu athlete (who will initially join the running backs group) and Woods Cross athlete Josh Larsen, a likely defensive player or close-up player who plays also basketball for his high school team.

Confusion reigned somewhat for BYU fans who followed the school’s official Twitter page at the start of the signing period, as it retweeted prospects who noted that they had signed up with BYU but were not on the list of 13 players that BYU has announced as having officially signed up.

BYU football spokesperson Brett Pyne said most of the dozen players “are committed to us and we’re committed to it,” but relatively new NCAA rules on the number of signings that a school can advertise in a recruitment cycle prohibits advertising each individual recruit. The rules are designed to prevent schools from over-signing.

For BYU, this becomes even more complicated because most of these unannounced signatories will go on an ecclesiastical mission for two years and will only register in 2022. And the nine “additions of mid-January” – returning missionaries, mainly – that BYU announced on December 18 count for the limit of 25 players who can be announced between the traditional signing period of December and February.

“We are sort of limited with the numbers we can officially announce,” Sitake told reporters last month. “You guys … can dig and understand. But we cannot officially announce them all. “

In fact, it didn’t take a lot of digging, in this era of social media.

The list of players who are likely to play for BYU someday, but who have not been officially announced because most will serve missions first, accompanies this article. Some of them will sign grant agreements with the school, instead of the football program, or similar documents that protect each party.

The only documents the NCAA considers binding are the NLIs – hence the strict ceiling on ad numbers.

Most recruiting services count these “engagements” as part of the Cougars 2020 recruiting class – but don’t count returning missionaries / mid-year additions – so BYU’s current national ranking is 75th, according to 247sports.com.

The list of January additions previously released includes three-star defensive lineman Payson Tyler Batty and Preston Lewis, a linebacker from Lone Peak who had 22 sacks in his senior season before going on mission.

“We love all of our new hires,” said Sitake in December. “We also love the return missionaries we signed.”

Does BYU still have recruitment targets?

Certainly, even if the coach no longer has a lot of purses to distribute. By the end of the recruiting period on January 16, BYU coaches will focus on 5 to 7 prospects, many of whom will not accept scholarships immediately due to assignments.

The next signing period begins on February 5.

Jeff Hansen of Cougar Sports Insider on the 247sports.com network says that BYU’s first remaining target is Tate Romney, a three-star linebacker from Chandler, Arizona, who is the brother of current Cougars Gunner and Baylor Romney. Tate Romney has offers from Pac-12 schools in Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Washington State and California. He will probably carry out a mission before registering.

“We are trying our best to get him here, so we will see,” Baylor Romney told Deseret News in December.

Other Utah high school 2020 players on the BYU wish list are U.S. defensive end Fork Bodie Schoonover and Olympic athlete Scotty Edwards. Schoonover signed up with BYU months ago, but is also coveted by UCLA and others.

Alex Lines, a tight end / linebacker from Gilbert, Arizona, and Jake Griffin, an offensive lineman from Mesa, Arizona, also hold BYU offerings, as well as defensive tackle from Mission Viejo, California, and Kyle Vassau , a linebacker from Carlsbad, California.