Why books can prevent you from losing the story

Feeling down? Struggling with the challenges of life? Forget about therapy, massages or medication – a bibliotherapy may be the answer

Words by Kerry Parnell

While celebrating the National Storytelling Week (from 1 to 8 February), reading a good novel can give you a welcome escape from real life, but it also works wonders for your mental health and will literally stop you from losing the plot.

Bibliotherapy, or using literature to improve your mental health, has proven so effective that even books are prescribed on the NHS.

It works on everyone from children to adults and the most effective genre is not self-help, as you might assume, but literature and poetry.

Reading poetry significantly reduced the symptoms of people with PTSD, according to a recent report in the Journal of Poetry Therapy, and researchers from the University of Alabama discovered that depressed patients receiving bibliotherapy were less likely to relapse than prescribed medication.

It works in three phases – identification, catharsis and insight. You identify with the main characters, experience their emotions and struggle remotely and then gain insight into your own life from their story.

Moreover, the wider you read, the better. According to a study by the Liverpool Health Inequalities Research Institute, classics such as Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations can help people with depression discover new emotions and experiences and forget about them.

And while many of us unknowingly self-medicate with books – reach for old favorites when we feel the need to escape or find peace, there are additional benefits if you then participate in a group discussion.

In England you can get a book recipe from your doctor to use in the library or attend a local Reading Well group run by the Reading Agency. It follows similar successful services in Scotland and Wales.

The charity Reader also manages therapeutic reading groups throughout the country, as well as in psychiatric hospitals, prisons, nursing homes and sheltered accommodations.

Universities, including the University of Liverpool and Cambridge University, have launched courses in bibliotherapy and charity ReLit has followed one with the University of Warwick, which is on YouTube. It includes interviews with supporters, including Sir Ian McKellen, Stephen Fry, Ben Okri and Rachel Kelly.

It has also spawned a new industry of library therapists offering personalized sessions and recipes. One is Bijal Shah, 37, a former investment banker who became a therapist, has a practice in London, and also organizes literary afternoon teas at Soho’s Ham Yard Hotel. She has customers from all over the world, but says that women in her 20s to 40s are her biggest customers.

“I offer 45-minute sessions that examine a client’s reading life, goals, interests, and personal needs,” says Shah. “I then create a personalized book recipe and offer relevant therapy or coaching.”

“Fiction allows us to use our imagination and gain access to aspects of our unconscious that we otherwise could never use. It can sometimes be more powerful than any psychotherapy performed by a psychoanalyst. “

Shah gives sessions in her clinic and virtually, plus has free reading lists on her website booktherapy.io. She also offers couples bibliotherapy, enthusiastic that ‘it’s a great way to make contact with your other half’.

Here are some of the best book recipes from Shah:

Feeling stressed: try Deborah Alma’s The Emergency Poet



“If I’m stressed, I’d suggest poetry,” Shah advises. “It’s the perfect way to calm the mind, bring you into the here and now, and slow you down so that you can pause, give new energy, and restart.”

Feeling depressed: try Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar



While reading Plath for depression may not seem like the obvious choice, Shah says it works by “extraordinary access to the mind of someone who is depressed, to validate the feelings of someone who is depressed. Raw, insightful and even rational, it really sympathizes with depressed readers, and often offers cathartic relief. “

Make a break: try Anne Tyler’s casual tourist



This novel, nominated by Pulitzer, follows a travel writer who recovers from the loss of his son and wife. “Unsure about how to proceed, he uses his writings to describe the challenges and emotional processing that we must embrace as life progresses,” says Shah. “It’s a beautiful story that teaches us life-confirming lessons.”