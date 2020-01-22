Why booking Airbnbs instead of hotels during a trip to Europe is so much better (and cheaper)

Whether you are an experienced traveler or this is your first time in the area, there always seems to be some sort of debate about whether booking a hotel or an Airbnb is the best way to get ahead.

In fact, it all comes down to personal preference, but we believe it is easier – and much cheaper – to go with an Airbnb. It can be seen as a bit of a risk, especially by those who have never done it before, but there are too many positive things to put it all down on not wanting to do because it is a bit different.

There are especially advantages if the location you want to fly to is Europe. The continent is incredibly popular for travelers around the world, and as such, the debate between Airbnb and hotels is rather important from country to country.

People who have been here for most of their lives here, there and everywhere will be well aware of the pros and cons on both sides, but they may have loyalty to certain hotels after making specific journeys time and time again, and There’s nothing wrong with that .

We may not have all the answers, but we will certainly try to point you in a direction that will lead to a safe, fun and stress-free journey for everyone.

Tips from owners

Via: Paris Summer School or Social Work

You do not sit down and have a personal interaction with the owner of the hotel where you are staying, and that is clear. However, in the magical world of Airbnb that is possible – and the European owners are always willing to help in any way, in whatever form.

Regardless of whether it is a restaurant or a monument or not, they always have wonderful tips that will improve your stay. Some just send a few texts with some simple ideas, but that is more than good enough and feels more authentic than coming to TripAdvisor.

Great transport connections

Via: European Parliament

From leaving your room to asking which direction to go at the reception to searching on Google maps to find the nearest transport links, hotels are where they are – and usually this means that you have to travel properly some distance to get on any form of public transportation.

With Airbnbs the options are more often than not listed by the owner of the property for you when you open the advertisement. If you plan to stay somewhere close to a tram, train or bus, specifications are available for that.

Better interface

Via: Cult or Mac

Have you ever tried to open Booking.com or Hotels.com and use their site to book a hotel, just for the interface to lie to you with outdated offers and automatically renew three times within a period of five minutes? Those are just two examples, but it certainly seems to happen more and more.

Airbnb is tight, to the point and organizes the options available in a concise manner. If you’re in the mood to book something simple, we can’t recommend Airbnb enough, whether you’re on your phone or laptop.

freebies

Via: you me lunch & travel

The beauty of most European cities is how relaxed and friendly many of the locals are, whether they offer you a free meal or share a nice bottle of wine with everyone who comes to their table.

Everyone likes a good freebie and although hotels can charge extra for just about all goods, Airbnbs does not – especially if you get to know the owner during your stay there. It comes to a point where it feels like you’re just staying at a friend’s house, and that’s a great position to be in.

National options

Via: My Veggie Travel

If you want a rural Airbnb with a bit of countryside in addition to close ties with city life in North America, there isn’t really much. If you want the same thing about a hotel but in Europe, you will still not have much luck as a direct result of the fact that most hotels are central for convenience.

However, Airbnb relieves all that nonsense and cuts straight to the source with locals from across the country or province in question with many great options – all offering a brand new adventure or experience.

For example, if you try out the idea of ​​backpacking, this is the kind of idea that you will return to nicely.

There is something to be said for affordable seclusion, away from madness, and in Europe, Airbnb nails it.

