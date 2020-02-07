Why Bermuda Triangle B.S. may be more about new series

Underwater researcher Michael C Barnette (left), ROV operator Quincy Andrews (center) and marine archaeologist Chuck Meade (right) examine the material returned by the ROV. Photo credit: Science Channel

This weekend, a new treasure and artifact hunt series will appear on the Science Channel that will delight Curse of Oak Island audiences and anyone interested in maritime puzzles.

The host, marine biologist and underwater researcher Michael Barnette spoke to us before the premiere. He gave us fascinating insights into what to expect from this series, which is actively investigating the missing and mysterious.

The first episode follows a team of researchers trying to detach the SS Cotopaxi ghost ship. The ship disappeared in 1925 and has become one of the greatest secrets of the Bermuda Triangle.

History received a lot of attention a few years ago after the false allegation that the ship was found near Cuba.

What happened to the SS Cotopaxi?

On November 29, 1925, the steam-powered bulk carrier manufactured in Detroit set out on a trip from Charleston (South Carolina) to Havana (Cuba).

Nobody knows where or how it disappeared – no body recovered. There were 32 passengers on board who were lost at sea. It is one of the triangle’s greatest secrets.

A surviving family member, Douglas Myers of Long Island, NY, the grandson of SS Cotopaxi captain William J. Myers, contacted Barnette and the search became the first focus for Barnette and the series.

Now, almost 100 years later, a team of marine biologists and underwater researchers has identified the SS Cotopaxi off the coast of St. Augustine, Florida.

To find the SS Cotopaxi’s underwater rest area, Barnette turned to British historian Guy Walters to help dig. Walters searched the archived records of Lloyd’s of London, the SS Cotopaxi insurance brokers.

The men discovered that on December 1, 1925, two days after leaving Charleston, the ship sent wireless distress signals. The signals were recorded in Jacksonville, Florida and placed the ship near a shipwreck that was found almost 35 years ago.

Now with more knowledge, Barnette went to Florida with his diving partner Joe Citelli to dive the wreck. Then Barnette met with Al Perkins, an enthusiastic diver who collected souvenirs of rubble.

The series goes into detail with interviews and footage. Barnette also used the records of the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, a non-profit organization dedicated to researching and preserving the region’s 500-year maritime history.

Two of their leading marine archaeologists – Chuck Meide and Brendan Burke – worked with Barnette to solve the puzzle. The results you will see in the first episode are amazing.

What other maritime secrets are being researched?

The SS Justicia – A British ship that sank in World War I and was torpedoed by a submarine near Malins Head, Ireland.

The Chuuk Lagoon Ghost Ships – In 1944, American troops attacked Japan’s main base in the South Pacific during World War II, and during a two-day bombardment, more than 60 Japanese imperial ships landed on the bottom of the lagoon. partly in retaliation for Pearl Harbor.

And the sea snake – a 200 year old schooner lies at the bottom of Lake Erie, which was an integral part of the North American trade route through the Great Lakes.

We spoke to Michael Barnette about the Shipwreck Secrets series this week:

Monsters & Critics: Your background is a marine biologist. But how did you get this training and skill to become an underwater researcher?

Michael Barnette: Well, it was kind of natural … Obviously, as a marine biologist, I wanted to explore the ocean. That’s how I learned to dive at college at the University of South Carolina.

Of course, the scientific background, only the methodical approach of how you would research something, is also very good. So I knew I had to be methodical to identify something.

And I’ve spent as much time as possible before, usually in the archives. Research as much as possible about possible shipwreck identities, get newspaper articles and insurance documents.

Learn more about the ship’s architecture, features, and equipment so I know when I’m under water.

And so you can be as efficient as possible with the limited time you have on a shipwreck. Somehow it worked quite organically. It worked pretty well.

M&C: When was the first time you had this idea or found that you really … You wanted to be more of an explorer. And you were really interested in the lost ship. How many ships have sunk in all oceans?

Michael Barnette: Yes, there were obviously many estimates. There are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of shipwrecks out there. And most of them have not been identified.

Often they just fished … Many of these wrecks were found … in the most relaxed way. I think they could have been found through geological surveys, bathymetric surveys.

The fishermen may have known about it. Fish like wrecks. And that’s how fishermen like fish. So often they know where the wrecks are. You don’t know what the wrecks are. So that’s what we’re considering in the game, I want to know what these wrecks are. I want to know this name, I want to know the story, I want to know everything I can about it.

M & C: Regarding the Bermuda Triangle, which strongly influences the Cotopaxi, also known as the Bear Wreck … The Bermuda Triangle, it seems to be just a flat, narrow triangular area. And it’s just prone to tropical storms. And of course the strong currents. Do you think it’s just one of those perfect confluences, this unnatural thing? Or do you think that is unnatural?

Michael Barnette: Well, I think all of these disappearances associated with the Bermuda Triangle and secrets are perfectly explainable.

Give enough information, you can solve everything. And I think the Bermuda Triangle is completely arbitrary. I mean, the three dots, if you actually look at them on a map, they are … Most of this area is on the long ocean lane off the coast.

And all of those wrecks that we know are connected to the Bermuda Triangle don’t even fall within these limits. So it’s weird. And my nickname for the Bermuda Triangle is the Bullsh ** triangle. Because I just think it’s a total bunk. It is total fiction. I mean, I like it. I mean, it’s imperative for me. I love science fiction. But in the real world, it has no influence at all.

And you are exactly right. I think the weather conditions in Florida are bad. When you lived down here, we had very violent thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hurricanes are particularly common on the east coast of Florida, where this happens. They have coral reefs. You have many things. And then you have only basic human errors today.

People make navigation mistakes. The ships are in bad shape. There are all sorts of accounts that are used at sea. And the ocean is very unforgiving. So if you are not at the top of your game and something goes wrong, you will find out your limits very quickly.

M & C: How did Douglas Myers, the grandson of William Myers, come to you? Or how did you find him to give him the clasp he was looking for? Did he contact you to give you an idea for the cotopaxi?

Michael Barnette: Yes. That was actually the production team. They did their due diligence … We had the names of the crew. And they did their detective work, trying to do background checks and find names.

I think we found a gentleman with the same name. And we probably called him cold. And said, “Are you related to a Cotopaxi captain? Are you a family from Charleston, South Carolina? “At first the guy thought we were fools trying to cheat on them or something.

But then we explained what happened. When you think about it, calling and answering someone is a very strange call. But in his honor he listened to us and listened to us. And it was interesting to learn more about his family. He knew a lot, so he brought up a lot about his family history and perspective, what he knew about the event. It was great to have that human aspect in history.

M & C: Let’s talk about the historian Guy Walters. Was he someone you knew in advance? Or did the production bring him to the party afterwards?

Michael Barnette: No, the production brought him in later. Which is very useful. Identification of shipwrecks is often a eureka moment. You will find an artifact with the name on it. And sometimes it’s a shattered fight.

And it takes a team to bring all the information into the game and uncover the identity of the wreck. In this case, we had some of the basics … I had the basic components for years. But Guy brought in a wealth of new information, more details. Like all testimonies in litigation.

I knew the background to the litigation and the basics. But seeing that factual information, the testimony, and the quotes in black and white has really brought life to life. And you realize, “Wow, this ship was doomed to fail before it actually left the Charleston dock.”

So that was very useful information. And then we let the archaeologists, the marine historians at the St. Augustine Lighthouse Museum, try to get some credibility. Because I’m obviously a marine biologist. I am a scientist. But I’m just a diver in the scheme when it comes to archeology. I am not a professional archaeologist. So it’s great if I can introduce my case to them. And if they agree on the basis of my findings, this makes our theory more meaningful.

M&C: One of the things that I really enjoyed about your premiere was the Detroit factor. And then many people don’t realize that Detroit was a maritime influencer and quite a ship manufacturer. Not only for the Great Lakes, but also for the Atlantic coast and beyond. Talk about it if you’d like.

Michael Barnette: That’s what I love about this research on shipwrecks, that you not only learn so much about individual shipwrecks, but also about the history of shipbuilding.

You learn something about world politics and world economy. In this case you are exactly right. In the last days of the First World War, we tried to use all resources of the US industry to support the war effort. And that included the Great Lakes Lake Born shipbuilding industry.

You mass-produced these ships. And these were called Lakerers because their size was limited by the Welland Canal to get into the Seaway. And that’s one of those lacers. And to have this information. And when I first dived the wreck, it was kind of a head of this length and everything.

So I get the feeling, the mood. And then we had this artifact, which you probably saw as being related to a manufacturer of other shipbuilding equipment that was directly opposite the Great Lakes Engineering Works. That was a very useful piece of evidence that underpins the story.

M&C: Clinch Field Navigation, can part of the surviving family be excluded from this negligent company?

Michael Barnette: Unfortunately not. And of course that’s … Clinch Field no longer there. It has been taken over by other companies. And it is currently out of order.

But frankly, it’s a different era than it is now. And corporate responsibility is obviously much different from then and now, when we often have companies that have gotten away with many things.

And in this case, if this happens today, the law of the sea has changed a lot. I mean, the information in this testimony is pretty damned.

I have a lot of friends who are professional seafarers. I bounced the stuff off of them somehow. They said, “Yes, this boat would never leave the dock.” Due to today’s security requirements and the requirements of the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies. So that’s … Yes, unfortunately there is no real way for families to answer your question in this case.

M&C: People romanticize and beautify the stories of missing ships and lost sailors, as well as all the ghost stories that come up. And even like the latest film, The Lighthouses has a touch of the supernatural. The aim of your series is to underline these missing ships through current scientific research and to somehow expose the paranormal aspects that people want to assign to these things?

Michael Barnette: Oh well. It’s funny that you ask that question. It is very good. I mean, as a scientist, I have a love-hate relationship with the Bermuda Triangle. Because as a scientist I just laugh and make fun of it. Because in reality there is no basis for the claims people have made about it.

At the same time, the Bermuda Triangle keeps many of these stories in the public eye … In this way, some of these missing ships and planes are kept alive in some way. For that I have to thank the Bermuda Triangle for these stories.

And when we are actually able to identify a wreck that has been linked to the Bermuda Triangle, there is a lot of interest, as you have noticed in the media today about this story.

So, yes, I have to learn to live with the Bermuda Triangle, I think. But yes, I think … My nickname for it is still the Bullsh ** triangle. So if that reveals my real feelings about it.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ssaw_Pu4_Dw (/ embed)

Shipwreck Secrets will be broadcast on the Science Channel on Sunday (premiere is February 9th) at 8 p.m. ET / PT. The new Curse of the Bermuda Triangle series will also follow on Science Channel at 10 p.m. ET / PT.