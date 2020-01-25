Why Barty can make history at the Australian Open

“I didn’t see that on TV, but she has to be one of the most intense players on the pitch I’ve ever seen,” said Alexander. “That surprised me because you don’t come across a sweeter person outside of court.” She has the cutest personality you’ll ever see. You never hear a bad word about them. “

The National Australia Day Council agrees with Alexander’s assessment of Barty. The 23-year-old struck an outstanding field last night to become Young Australian of the Year and joined an honorary list, which included Lleyton Hewitt, who won the 2003 award.

Former Australian star Dianne Balestrat also compared Barty to Federer.

“I think she is the female Federer,” said unique world number 4. She has many weapons and that gives her flexibility in her game. Many girls only have a forehand or a backhand. She has both and then she has a brilliant backhand disc. It’s a big comparison, but I think she has so much equipment and a lot to do that you can see it’s realistic. “

Balestrat was part of a golden era of Australian women’s tennis that brought Margaret Court’s success to the fore in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Balestrat always fought with Evonne Goolagong, Helen Gourlay, Wendy Turnbull and Chris O’Neil – the last Australian to win the tournament in 1978 – for a spot in the second week of their home grand slam.

“I suppose the players go through different decades,” said Balestrat. “I’m not sure why it took so long for another woman to break the top 10 and be on top of all four surfaces.” We had five in the top 10 – it was crazy. I don’t know the economy, but I would say that such scenarios are rare and far apart. “

Balestrat said the key to dealing with the pressure of running at a player’s home grand slam was in the team around the individual.

“If you have a good team around you, you can relieve the pressure,” she said. She’s improved a year or so and I know she lost to (Riske) the last time they met (at Wimbledon), but she’s improved a lot since then. She seems to me to be quite relaxed – and she seems to be enjoying her tennis. Hopefully we’ll see them play at this time next weekend. “