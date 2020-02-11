Backpacking through Europe seems like a very dreamy thing to do. People have always been talking about backpacking and it once seemed a challenge that more Bohemian travelers would take on. But everyone can do this and Europe is definitely an exciting place to backpack through.

Reddit is a wonderful place if you want advice, especially when it comes to traveling. People share their personal stories and want to help each other make the best vacations they can, and many have posted about what it was like to backpack through Europe. Whether they did this for weeks or months at a time, people have a lot to say about this topic and they are interested in giving really detailed reports of what they saw and did.

Read on to find out why backpacking is the perfect way to see Europe, according to Reddit.

It is more affordable (if you are careful)

via We Heart It and Pinterest

A reason why backpacking through Europe is a recommended way to see the country? It’s cheaper … if you are careful with the money you spend. Of course you can technically backpack throughout Europe while eating in luxury, chic restaurants and staying in nice hotels, but that would actually beat the goal, because you would throw away a lot of money.

both images are via Trip Advisor

People on Reddit recommend staying in Airbnbs and hostels, as this is a good way to save money. One message gives two really useful suggestions: find a hostel that breakfast at no extra cost and take buses to get around in whatever city you are. How much do hostels cost? The Walrus Bar and Hostel in London, for example, costs around $ 35 USD for a night and there is also a free breakfast. It’s easy to see that this would be a huge saving on hotel rooms, and if you book an Airbnb, you have a kitchen that also saves on restaurants.

Someone gave this great advice to budget a day a lot and spend a little money. As long as you don’t spend too much money on where you stay every night, you can certainly find a nice restaurant or pay for a tour. You still want to have a great experience.

You can be a free spirit and explore this beautiful place

via Flickr and Pinterest

According to As We Travel, someone who backpacks basically goes on a trip with a backpack instead of other luggage. While some people walk while backpacking, others don’t, but hostels and relying on buses, the metro and walking around are common themes. It sounds dreamy not to have to carry tons of bags and too many things.

Backpacking is definitely the best way to see Europe, because you can be a free spirit and explore this beautiful place.

via Flickr

This Reddit message says it all: “Do not stick to your itinerary if you hear a great place somewhere else. Listen to people. Ask them about things.”

Due to the nature of backpacking (staying in a hostel, perhaps traveling alone or with just one other person, used to talking to strangers), you will be interested in going with the flow. Another user posted on Reddit and shared his opinion about why chilling while backpacking through Europe is so great. They wrote: “Sometimes our best travel experiences come from recommendations from locals on the road, who can open their house or share an experience with you, all the things you don’t know until you arrive. It would be a shame to miss out on everything, because you have planned the route from your itinerary. “

via Reddit

And that will produce the best of times, because too many plans can mean that you miss what’s right in front of you. It can be as simple as planning to go to a famous restaurant in one European city and then find another one that appeals to you more … and then have an incredible meal that you won’t forget. Backpacking is unique and special because it forces you to make things happen during your trip.

It also seems that backpackers are more interested in talking to people who live in the city they visit, which is cool. You can make new friends and have an even deeper and more complete understanding of the city or city where you are.

Looking for a backpack through Europe? According to Reddit, this is a very good way to see it because you can save money by staying in hostels and Airbnbs, walking around and taking buses, meeting new people and not planning too much. These things will all result in an incredible backpacking trip.

Sources: Reddit.com, Reddit.com, Booking.com, Aswetravel.com

A travel guide to London: 10 things you need to know when planning your trip