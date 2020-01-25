why Australian football clubs are resuming their ethnic roots in the NPL

In the country’s capital, Canberra FC is now called Canberra Croatia. In Melbourne, the FFA Cup regular Hume City has put the Turkish flag in the middle of their new coat of arms, the Italian supported Moreland Zebras have “Juventus” at the end of their name and two other clubs – Brunswick City and Northcote City – mark their 50th and 60th anniversary with commemorative logos on which the old monikers “Leonidas” and “Hercules” are prominently depicted in the Greek alphabet.

No doubt more will follow.

All of this was made possible by the Australian Football Association’s decision in mid-last year to lift the controversial National Club Identity Policy (NCIP). This bill will be remembered as one of the biggest mistakes of David Gallop’s reign as CEO.

The NCIP was launched on the eve of the first edition of the FFA Cup in 2014 and prohibited clubs from using names or logos that have “ethnic, national, political, racial, or religious connotations by themselves or in combination”. In any other area of ​​Australian society it would have been condemned at best as divisive and at worst as outright racist.

However, it was nothing new for football – the NCIP was just the latest in a long series of measures dating back to the 1960s aimed at “de-ethnicizing” the code to make it more attractive to the mainstream Anglo – Australian audience. Multiculturalism may be the foundation of football in Australia, but those responsible have always had an assimilatory tendency.

Of course, none of these strategies have led anyone to believe that the game is not heavily influenced by migrant contributions, nor have they prevented seekers from different ethnic groups from fighting each other.

Welcomed by Gallop as an “integrative” move, all the NCIP did was annoy people by reviving a largely dormant issue. And in practice – by forcing clubs in the FFA Cup to tape tiny flags on their jerseys while Fox Sports’ moderators ridiculed ethnic food – this only underlined how ridiculous the whole premise was.

“Our story in football continues. So what’s wrong with accepting it and celebrating it? You have to play with your strengths. ‘

Rockdale Ilinden President Dennis Loether

One of the first steps taken by the new FFA committee was to launch an NCIP review. In July it was lifted and replaced by a series of guidelines, and fans were again allowed to wave national flags at club games.

Some clubs are in a hurry to take advantage of this to prove that it is possible to accept the past and build for the future at the same time.

“They forced us to change our name,” said Tony Vidovic, President of Canberra Croatia. “Now that the NCIP is gone, anyone can go back to their name.

“For us it’s about respecting the original pioneers who founded this association and getting Croatia back in the name. It’s our identity and Australia as a multicultural society is made up of different nationalities.”

At the recent Rockdale general meeting, the immediate renaming to Ilinden was voted unanimously. It was already on her logo and signs around her home courtyard, but was not allowed to be used for official competitions.

“It’s a bit of nostalgia,” said President Dennis Loether, who is German himself and watched Italian, Maltese and Croatian teams in Sydney.

“It is not based on a nationalistic or underhanded motive, but only on respect. The vast majority of our game and coaching group is not Macedonian anyway.

“You don’t have to have modern tricks. In the cricket, rugby league, in all teams there are animals or something like the ‘thunder’. Our history in football goes deeper, so what is wrong with accepting and accepting it? celebrate it?

“You have to play with your strengths. I think people will see how it is – almost like a ‘retro round’ all year round. I think that’s great.”

However, not every club has moved so quickly. In fact, it is very unlikely that the two, many of whom believed that they would go back to their old names first – Melbourne Knights and Sydney United 58, which are called Melbourne Croatia and Sydney Croatia, respectively, and Australia’s leading Croatian-backed clubs are their new ones Rights in this post-NCIP landscape.

They both believe that times and circumstances have changed, and it is more important to maintain a broader appeal than just turning the clock back for their own sake – especially as talks about the formation of a national second division continue.

“I think it’s stupid to change our (current) name because it has brand awareness,” said Pave Jusup, president of Melbourne Knights.

“It can awaken interest in your own community again and revive some old feelings. At the same time, it can do the opposite for new people who have recently joined the club – not that it is for us personally, but for some Clubs it can have this effect.

“Both we and Sydney Croatia shamelessly used our clubs to promote the Croatian name during the War of Independence, and that has been achieved. The only reason now would be to literally face someone if that makes sense. We.” You do not have to reverse the fact (we are Croatians).

“It used to have a purpose. Now that purpose doesn’t exist the same way anymore.”

Mark Ivancic, President of Sydney United 58, also believes that the name Croatia is probably “best left to history”. However, he was surprised to learn that it was not the club’s veterans but their children and grandchildren who wanted him back.

“The younger boys were more excited,” says Ivancic. “The older brigade said, ‘Let it be as it is, let’s go into the future. I would have thought it was different.’

However, Ivancic does not believe that an ethnic club name should be given to second division applicants. Indeed, football’s history and legacy could prove to be valuable differentiators.

“It shouldn’t be a criterion for suitability in a B-League,” says Ivancic. “It should be up to the merits and capabilities of the clubs to act at this level rather than the name of the club, because if it is, we will return to this debate about ethnic clubs and have to eradicate them … what is going on it?” to open the locks again? “

Ethnicity in Australian football remains an emotional issue with a number of different views and perspectives. That will never change.

The abolition of the NCIP recognizes that these views and perspectives do exist, and gives clubs the power of self-determination rather than imposing a cookie-cutter approach on a kaelidoscopic community.

“Everyone is different, everyone has specific stories and goals for the future,” says Jusup. “The best thing is that clubs now have the freedom to choose how they want to express themselves.

“As long as they do it intelligently and don’t hurt anyone, it’s good for the game.

“It is a bigger thing for us as a club that they have deleted the rule that flags are used in games and not the actual name. When we played against Adelaide in the FFA Cup, we had four or five Croatian flags there. FFA didn’t do that. ” We have no big problems with it. Everyone went home happy and there were no problems.

“If the players are happier in the game, it affects everything.”

