Why Australian executives are increasingly impacting climate change

Combating climate change has become a priority for most Australian executives, as changing consumer needs jeopardize the company’s continued profitability.

Deloitte research found that one in five Australian executives (81 percent) believes climate change will have a negative impact on their business – well above the global average of 48 percent.

More than half of Australian executives (57 percent) believe that their generation is responsible for “promoting environmental sustainability”.

Not only is this figure above the global average of 38 percent, but it is also a massive increase over the 7 percent recorded in Australia just two years earlier.

Speak with The new daily newspaperRobert Hillard, Deloitte’s chief strategy and innovation officer, said the increase in leaders who want to fight climate change is the result of two factors: changing consumer demands and new technologies.

“On the one hand, there have been technological opportunities to respond to climate change, and on the other hand, the customers of these companies have increased significantly because they believe this is important to them,” said he said.

Climate change is just one of many social problems that company leaders now want to address.

Social problems are increasingly becoming the focus of companies worldwide.

Regardless of the reason why a company has been operating, the most common motivation for doing so has been the prospect of higher earnings.

Almost half of the executives surveyed worldwide (42 percent) stated that generating revenue was their main driver for acting on social issues.

The next two most common motivators were pressure from customers and investors (39 percent) and persistence of employees (22 percent).

Market fragmentation leads to competition

Mr. Hillard said the nature of the business is about to undergo fundamental change.

Thanks to technological advances, customers no longer have to rely on a single company to provide the services they need.

Instead, customers can now use apps to choose their service providers, which Hillard says has fragmented the market.

“What we’re seeing overseas and now coming to Australia is that because of the network effect of these technologies, people are beginning to wonder if they have to buy their services from the same organizations,” he said.

Fintech services are a prime example.

Instead of taking out a loan, credit card and savings account from the same bank, customers can easily switch between providers.

“It’s a tailored service offering,” said Hillard.

The underlying technology is now so advanced that companies can trust their skills.

Investors need to push climate change

Last week, the world’s largest fund manager, BlackRock, announced plans to make sustainability a key part of its investment strategy.

Following the company’s unprecedented announcement, asset management colleague Robeco has urged investors to do more to fight climate change.

Sylvia van Waveren, an engagement specialist at Robeco, said programs like Climate Action 100+ had already shown that investors can effectively negotiate with companies to reduce emissions.

However, this program only targets the 100 largest carbon emitters worldwide – and Ms. van Waveren warned institutional investors that by 2020 they will have to use the same techniques for all companies.

Otherwise, the climate targets set in the Paris Agreement could be missed.

“While 2019 was a turning point in terms of emerging practice and changing attitudes and views of investors, we still don’t have the ambitions to be successful,” she said.

“So 2020 must be the time when a new partnership between the company’s boardroom and institutional investors will emerge.”