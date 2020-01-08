Why Australia won't escape its evil spiral of fire

Loading...

From space, Australia’s plumes of smoke can look like aggressive rivers that flow relentlessly from the forests and bushlands in the southeast of the country.

However, the colossal flames of this fire season – born under record heat and dryness – cannot be written off as the dark days of 2019-2020, a time when naval ships shrouded in an orange haze saved the Australian trapped by flames. Pile of dead animals lay along the Road.

Rather, it is Australia’s future.

“This will be a repeat experience in the coming years,” said Christine Eriksen, who is studying disasters at the University of Wollongong in Australia. “We can’t put that in the history books.”

It will be a repeated experience because there will be more fire if the planet warms inexorably. The southeast of Australia itself has warmed by around 1.5 degrees Celsius since the late 19th century.

The Australian science research institute CSIRO expects heavier and more frequent fires. The US Department of Interior concluded that “a driver of changing climate increases the potential for some natural hazards to occur in unprecedented proportions, in unprecedented combinations, and in unexpected places.”

For decades, Australian fire and climate researchers have made the potential for unprecedented fires clear.

“We can see that the warnings have been given,” said James Ricketts, an experienced volunteer firefighter in Australia and fire researcher who co-authorized climate analysis for CSIRO. “(Warnings) were published in nice, simple scientific prose.”

“The message has always been the same,” he added. “Increased heating means increased risk of fire.”

Of course, the warming climate alone does not create fire. In Australia, a recurring, short-term climate cycle known as the Indian Ocean dipole has led to extremely low rainfall over Australia in addition to long-term warming. That means drought and exceptionally dry scrubland. But unprecedented heat (Australia recently broke its hottest day record ever – two days in a row) exacerbated this drought.

“The reverberation of these epic bushfires will have been felt for generations,” said Joe Fontaine, a lecturer in environmental and conservation science at Murdoch University, Australia, in a statement. “The current drought is as bad as the Federation drought (1895-1903), but it’s hotter. Hotter drought means both increased forest fire risk and unstoppable fire, as we’ve all seen in the media.”

These fires have no equal in history. But that won’t last long – not with concentrations of heat-trapping carbon dioxide rising in the atmosphere at historically and geologically unprecedented rates.

“(These bushfires) will not be as unprecedented in the coming years,” said Eriksen from Wollongong University. “What we see is spreading. They are getting bigger. That will be the pattern that we will see in the coming years.”

“This year, every state is about fire – that’s unusual,” said Ricketts, who has been fighting several fires this season.

“You can’t see the end. It just goes on.”

Australia is stuck in a fire cycle because its forests are trapped in a diabolical fire cycle. Ricketts has been watching the forest become more combustible for nearly forty years. Over the years, repeated fires have left forests in many places dominated by drier, temperate trees and forests that can quickly reappear after a fire.

These forests regrow and are more likely to burn in hotter climes. “They are recovering and creating new growth that will dry up,” said Eriksen. “It feels like there is an endless spiral.”

“This is the most terrifying thing about the current situation,” she added. “You can’t see the end. It just goes on.”

The fires are almost certain to get worse in the 2020s and beyond. This is because global carbon emissions, which peaked in 2019, must drop to zero to keep the planet from warming up. Scientists in the United States stress that civilization must cut emissions immediately. But realistically, it’s a long, long, long, long way to be honest.

Australia is certainly not helping to ambitiously reduce the world’s CO2 emissions. It is one of the largest coal exporters in the world that emits more carbon dioxide than any other fossil fuel.

It is likely that the earth will warm by at least 1 degree Celsius this century. This would bring the average global warming to about 2 degrees Celsius (or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above the level of the pre-industrial revolution, which is the warming limit set by the historic Paris climate agreements. (Under the leadership of the Trump administration, the US will officially leave this global pact in November.)

Even if the temperature is 2 ° C, the environmental impact is significant. A recent study found that South Australia would be exposed to “high” fire at 2 ° C for up to another month each year, compared to limiting global warming to a more moderate 1.5 ° C. Over 15 years ago, Rickett’s climate research The risk of fire weather will increase by 2020 (it certainly has!), and this risk would increase significantly by 2050. For example, by 2050, the days with high fire risk would increase from just 23 days to 30 to 38 days, the early aughts.

Either way, Australia’s fire risk is only increasing. This means that Australians inhale more dangerous smoke. This could be a major tragedy for firefighters (we hope not). It means more dead koalas.

The science of growing chances for catastrophic fires has been clear for decades. “The likelihood that such things exist has been predicted,” said Ricketts. “We have issued many warnings.”

The worst has been recognized for now. Only rain and favorable weather will extinguish this year’s climate-improving flames.

“It makes you feel incredibly small,” said Eriksen. “People tend to think we are always in control.”