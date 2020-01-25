These Luxembourgers have the right idea. Their national holiday, known as the Grand Duke’s official birthday, is celebrated on June 23 each year, although there has never been an actual Grand Duke who had reason to blow out the candles on his birthday cake on that particular day.

The increasingly practical burgers chose the 23rd for the national holiday, because the weather in June is probably better than, for example, in January when a grand duchess had her birthday.

Amazing, but true: you will return to the Grand Duchess’ official birthday if you have a monarch at party time. Very practical people, these Luxembourgers.

I can imagine the annual Australian Cultural War on January 26th irritating them quite a bit. Australia Day? D-Day? Day of survival? Why not just choose another day, Luxembourg wonders.

A nice one with good weather and maybe less megafires or cyclones, they ponder as they wash down a hearty feast of crispy, fried Gromperekichelcher with a nice glass of Gewürztraminer.

Why not?

Luxembourg can celebrate. Why can’t we be like Luxembourg? Photo: Getty

Australia is of course unusual when there is a national holiday that specifically affects the people of the First Nation, but we are also a bit strange in other ways. Almost all nation states welcome their myths of creation by remembering the date when they sparked a glorious revolution, drove a brutal occupier, or finally released them from New Zealand’s dead gray hand. (Huzzah for Cook Islands Constitution Day! Huzzah!)

A large and unsurprising number of countries burst champagne corks from the colonial yokes of Britain and France at the time they are dropped. Beijing recently imposed new national days on a couple as it gobbles up the colonial delicacies scattered around the edge. Sorry, Macau, all of your national celebrations are now part of China.

Australia is not the only one to deal with national birthday disputes, but most other countries do not address it every 12 months.

The smart just throw out alternatives, like a handful of M & Ms and smarties for a toddler’s birthday in a ball pit. Argentina has two, Bulgaria three, and the rocky party-goers in Malta retire at five, they count five National Get-to-Know Days. (My favorite of these is the Sette Giugno Festival, which celebrates a bread revolt in 1919).

As overwhelmed and under-treated as some of the experts in the antipode class may be in the last week of January, perhaps this is an opportunity to put our reflective island position aside and take advice from Brunei, for example. Like us, they gained independence from Britain on January 1st. Unlike us, they were smart enough to understand that New Year’s Day is meant to recover from the festivities and not let them go.

This monument in Malta commemorates Sette Giugno, a notorious bread revolt. Today is a national day. Photo: Getty

Brunei applied the brakes on the party car until February 23, leaving everyone enough time to sober up and wear long trousers for the citizenship ceremony.

Even the Falkland Islands could say a quiet word in our collective like a shell after starting some kind of dud for their national holiday. It reminded of a moment in 1592 when a very lost English explorer looking for the Northwest Passage was for the first time on the other side of the world looking at the Falkland Islands.

The defeat of the Argentine invasion in 1982 gave the islanders the opportunity to reconsider their commemorative decisions, which they did, but only after the island council decided that they also needed a replacement vacation to mark the reintroduction of “peat mining Monday” – a very important local occasion indeed.

The arrival of half a dozen prison ships and their companions to begin occupying a occupied country will one day be a kind of unexploded ordnance.

It might well persist in the national calendar, in the sense of Malta’s bread riots or Belize’s memory of the battle of St. George’s Caye Day, when English lumberjacks who owned slaves successfully murdered a bunch of sick invaders.

Sometimes national days remind you of the worst times. But smarter, cooler countries usually have a different choice in their back pockets.

We will no doubt do that one day. Maybe if we part with the British monarchy like Harry and Megs.