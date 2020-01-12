Why are engineers so narrow-minded? New research has an idea

Not very aware?

I could make a viable argument that engineers are rapidly destroying the world.

Of course I won’t do that, because it can be very sensitive souls that stream uncontrollable unsafe like many people stream Netflix.

However, some could say that engineers become so entangled in analytical thinking that they leave no room for true creativity. Or, indeed, for the random pleasures of humanity.

I was therefore touched by new research that suggested a way out. Three academics from Stanford and one from Santa Clara University wrote about the dangers of pure engineering thinking in the Harvard Business Review.

They politely write: “Engineers enter the staff with important analytical skills, but may have difficulty ‘thinking outside the box’ when it comes to creative problem solving.”

The academics blame the way engineers are trained. They explain that there are two types of thinking: convergent and divergent.

The first is the one that engineers are most familiar with. You make a list of steps to take to solve a problem and you take these steps. You expect a clear answer.

However, divergent thinking requires many different ways to think about a problem and leads to many possible solutions. These academics explicitly state: “Divergent thinking skills are largely ignored in technical courses, which tend to focus on a linear progression of narrow, discipline-oriented technical information.”

Ah, that explains a lot, doesn’t it? Indeed, these researchers insist that engineering students “become experts in working individually and applying a series of formulas and rules to structured problems with a” correct “answer.”

Strangely enough, I know different people at Google like that.

However, you want a solution for this fear. These researchers, clearly involved in deviant thinking, suggest mindfulness. Please don’t explode. Not yet, at least.

I know that mindfulness is a supposedly cool word that is used by so many experts nowadays. Especially experts on the west coast. These specific experts define it as “intentionally paying attention with openness, kindness and curiosity.” No, that doesn’t really sound like Mark Zuckerberg?

The researchers conducted two studies with engineering students and recently graduated engineers. They concluded that only having a mindful attitude contributes greatly to generating ideas with greater originality.

Their words have a certain soft bite: “Although engineers need analysis and judgment skills, they must also develop an open, inquisitive, and friendly attitude so that they do not concentrate on a particular approach and can consider new data.”

Perhaps if mindful attitudes had come over more often during the formative years of the digital world, we would not have like Facebook, Google+ and, oh, the general privacy arrogance that has characterized so many of the largest companies.

Openness, kindness and curiosity have one thing in their heart – the thoughts and feelings of others. These were routinely ignored or even dismissed by too many of those who founded the largest technology companies.

Now it is a bit late and it cannot be expected that legislation will repair the damage suffered. Perhaps we should then wait for future generations of engineers, consciously trained, to create new, more human solutions to our most pressing problems.

I’m not holding my breath. Well, that’s me, but that’s just part of my new mindfulness exercises.