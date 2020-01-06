Why and how to replace Windows 7 with Linux Mint

Loading...

Windows & Linux: applications that work on both

If you regularly have to navigate between Linux and the Windows world, there are many applications that can make your job easier. We highlight 21 quality applications that will pave the way.

On January 14, 2020, the free support drive of Windows 7 ends. According to the Federal Digital Analytics Program (DAP), 20% of you are still using Windows 7. I get it. Windows 7 works. But Windows 7 is almost dead. It is time for a change. Linux Mint, an exceptionally open source desktop, might be something for you.

Here are your other choices: if you want to continue using Windows, you can continue to use Windows 7 without essential security patches, which would be stupid, or you can pay a lot for Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESUs) at a time. device base.

How much does it cost? ESUs for Windows Enterprise users start from $ 25 per device in year one to $ 100 per device for year three. For Pro users, the ESU price varies from $ 50 per device in the first year and rises to $ 200 per device in the third year. Windows 7 Home? So sorry, you are not supported at all. I could also add that if you are a small to medium-sized entrepreneur, you will encounter many problems finding a VAR or MSP that you want to sell ESU.

Or you can migrate to Windows 10. And yes, for now you can still update to Windows 10 for free from Windows 7. But since Windows 10 came out in July 2015, if you haven’t upgraded yet, it’s pretty clear that you do not want any part of Windows 10.

So why not consider Linux Mint instead?

ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES OF A LINUX DESKTOP



The only real reason to stay on Windows are the applications. Suppose you need Microsoft Office. Nice. Run the free Office Online, which comes with limited versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Need teams? It is now available in Microsoft’s first Linux Office app. Skype has been available on Linux for a long time. There you go. Welcome to 2020, when you don’t have to use Windows to run “Windows” programs.

You cannot easily run Office 365 on Linux at this time. That can change. Rumor is investigating whether Microsoft is bringing its popular cloud-based desktop office suite to Linux.

You can run many other native Windows programs on Linux with Wine. This can be difficult to set up, so I recommend using its commercial implementation, CodeWeaver’s Crossover Linux.

If that doesn’t work for your Windows application, you can always run Windows 7 in a virtual machine on Linux without dangerous network connections. For this purpose I recommend Oracle’s excellent and free VirtualBox.

For all your other desktop software needs, there is usually a free open source program that can work just as well. Gimp for example instead of Photoshop. Or Evolution instead of Outlook. LibreOffice is a complete office suite.

Another plus for desktop Linux is that it is much safer than Windows. Oh, you can get in trouble, but it’s not like Windows, where every day is a chance to get zapped by the latest malware.

You may have heard that it is a royal pain to install applications on Linux. That is nonsense. With Software Manager from Mint, installing software is as easy as clicking and running.

WHY LINUX COIN?

There are many good Linux desktops and I have used many. I recommend Mint, but there are many that you can consider, such as openSUSE, Manjaro, Debian and Fedora. I have a big reason to think that Mint is suitable for Windows 7 users: Mint’s standard Cinnamon interface is similar and works a lot like Windows 7’s Aero interface. Yes, there is a learning curve, but it does not look like the one you encounter when switching to Windows 10 or MacOS.

Another advantage that Mint shares with other Linux distributions is that the light rests on your system. Mint can be run on any of your Windows 7 PCs. All Linux Mint needs to run is an x86 processor, 1 GB RAM (although you’ll be happier with 2 GB), 15 GB disk space, a graphics card that can handle a resolution of 1024×768 and a CD / DVD drive or USB port. That is it.

Mint is ideal if you have a low-power machine that would choke on Windows 10. With Mint, you can still get useful work from a system that would otherwise go to the trash.

Mint, like the other Linux desktops, does not cost you a single cent. You don’t have to commit to it either. You can try it first and if you don’t like it, restart to Windows and you’re done. No fuss. No fighting

Ready? Let’s go.

KUNT THE BANDS OF MUNT ON YOUR WINDOWS PC

1. Download the Mint ISO file.

First download the Mint ISO file. This is approximately 2 GB, so downloading may take a while.

2. Burn the Mint ISO file on a USB stick.

Once you have it, you must burn it to a USB stick. Although you can still install it on older systems with optical drives from a DVD, I recommend using a USB stick – because that makes it easier to run a test run. The execution of a DVD can be quite slow.

If you do not have an ISO burner program, download one. I recommend freeware programs ImgBurn (for optical drives) and Yumi for Windows (for USB sticks). Other good choices are the LinuxLive USB Creator and UNetbootin. These are all free programs.

After you have installed the burner program and have the latest Linux Mint ISO file to hand, burn the ISO image on your disk or USB stick. If you use a DVD, check your newly burned disc for errors. Over the years I have had more problems running Linux and installing Linux from bad disks than all other causes combined.

It is better to use a USB stick with permanent storage. There are two reasons for this: first, you can give Mint a test run on your PC without installing anything. If you don’t like it, you just lost some time. Moreover, installing Mint from a USB stick is much faster than from a DVD.

Another useful thing about using a USB stick with permanent storage: you can also save your own programs, files and desktop settings on the stick. In this way you can carry Mint with you and use it as a circular control system in a hotel, conference and library PC. I found this very useful and there is always at least one Linux stick in my laptop bag.

3. Insert your USB and restart.

Then restart your system, but stop the boot process before Windows appears and go to your PC’s UEFI or BIOS settings. How you do this depends on your system.

You must search for a message while the machine is booting indicating which key or keys you must press to go to the BIOS or UEFI. You can also perform a Google search for your specific PC or PC brand and “UEFI” (or, for older PCs, your computer brand and “BIOS”). For Dell PCs, for example, tap the F2 key to open the system settings; with HP you tap the escape key once per second; and on Lenovo systems, tap (Fn +) F2 or (Fn +) F1 five to ten times after pressing the power button to go to the system settings.

Once you are at the BIOS or UEFI, look for a menu choice with the name “Startup”, “Startup Options” or “Startup Order”. If you don’t see anything with the word ‘startup’ in it, check other menu choices such as ‘Advanced options’, ‘Advanced BIOS functions’ or ‘Other options’. Once you find it, set the boot order so that, instead of first booting from the hard drive, you boot from the optical drive or from a USB drive.

After your PC is set to be the first to boot from the alternative drive, insert your DVD or USB stick, restart, and select “Start Linux Mint” from the first menu. You will use Linux Mint in a minute.

4. Play with it now for a while.

Take a few days if you want. Windows is still there. Every time you restart without the disk or stick in, it goes back immediately. Do you like what you see? Then let’s install Mint on your PC.

INSTALL LINUX MINT

As with any serious upgrade, you start by making a full backup of your Windows system. Installing Linux the way I describe should not hurt your Windows installation at all, but why should you take risks?

In the past, installing Linux on Windows PCs with UEFI and Secure Boot was a major problem. It can still be annoying, but Ubuntu and Mint have made starting and installing with the Secure Boot system a problem. All pre-built binary files that are meant to be loaded as part of the boot process, except the initrd image, are signed by Canonical’s UEFI certificate, which is implicitly trusted by being embedded in the shim loader signed by Microsoft.

If for any reason you cannot install Mint with Secure Boot on your PC, you can always disable Secure Boot. There are many ways to disable Secure Boot. They all go to the UEFI control panel during the boot process and turn off.

Now let’s continue with the actual installation.

1. Make sure your PC is connected.

The last thing you want is that the battery runs out during the installation of an operating system! You also need an internet connection and approximately 8 GB of free disk space.

2. Restart in Linux.

Once the Mint display is open, one of your icon choices is on the left to install Mint. Double click on it and you are on your way.

3. Partition your hard drive.

You must then go through various menu options. Most of these decisions will be easy. For example the language you want to use Mint and your time zone. The only critical option is how you can partition your hard drive.

Partitioning a hard disk can be very difficult, but it doesn’t have to be for our purposes. We will set up your PC so that you can dual-boot both Windows and Mint. To do this with the partition command, choose the first option in the Installation Type menu: “Install Linux Mint next to them.”

This procedure installs Linux Mint next to your existing Windows system and leaves it untouched. When I do this, I usually give Mint half of the remaining disk space on my PC. You will be asked to choose which operating system you want to boot by default. Whichever you choose, you get a few seconds to switch to the other operating system.

4. Name your system.

You must also give your system a name; choose a username for yourself and make up a password. You can also choose to encrypt your home folder to keep files relatively safe for prying eyes. However, an encrypted home folder slows systems down. It is faster, albeit counterintuitive, to encrypt the entire disk after you use Mint.

5. Set a system snapshot.

With the Mint 19.3 setup menu you can set a snapshot of the system with Timeshift. This way, if something goes wrong later, you can restore your system files and go back to a working system. I highly recommend this. Make a regular Timeshift schedule while you are busy.

6. Check for additional drivers.

You can then have it checked if your computer needs additional drivers. You should do this. You can also install your own multimedia codecs such as drivers to view DVDs. That is also a good idea.

7. Set it to update.

You must also set it to update your system to the latest software. Unlike with Windows, updating Mint not only updates your operating system, but also all your other programs, such as the web browser, office suite and all other programs that you subsequently installed from Mint’s Software Manager.

To do this, click on the shield icon in the menu bar. By default you will find this in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen and the icon is on the right. After you click it, you will be asked for your password and will be asked if you really want to update your system. Say yes, and you are ready to really try your new Mint system.

The installation routine also offers the option to view system settings and find new programs with Software Manager, but since you are probably a new user, you can skip them for now.

8. That’s all there is to it.

I have installed Linux hundreds of times and it usually takes me about an hour from starting my download – the blessings of a 400 Mbps internet connection – to switching from starting up to modifying my new Mint PC. If you’ve never done it before, allow yourself an afternoon or morning for the job.

In the beginning you’ll still miss Windows 7, but soon you’ll appreciate how much Mint can do for you. Me? I use both operating systems – and a large number of others – but for every hour I spent on Windows 7, I spent 50 on Mint. It is so good.