Why an Andy Reid Super Bowl Win would be so sweet

I can’t speak for you, reader, but once the matchup was made, I knew who I was rooting for in Super Bowl LIV: the Chiefs of Kansas City. Their team name is problematic to say the least (still? In 2020?) And their continued employment at Tyreek Hill is very worrying, yes. But as a lifelong resident of the great Washington state, I am blessed and cursed to live and die like a Seattle Seahawks fan, and watching those California-based San Francisco 49ers get their faces in the grass gives me lots of passive- aggressive pleasure in Pacific Northwest style. Second, you must be root for Patrick Mahomes, that guy is awesome. Mobile in the pocket and occasionally use a movement of the side arm? A total stud.

But the main reason that I have dedicated my temporary, mostly meaningless allegiance to the Chiefs is that I want, I want Super Bowl validation for the Chiefs’ coach, NFL competition and the football lifer of all football lifers, one Mr. Andy Reid. Reid is sixth in NFL coaching wins of all time, but the glory of Super Bowl has escaped him throughout his career. The list of reasons for his strange losses to playoffs goes on and on: weird clock management, bad luck, losing big leads, pukegate, you name it, it has cursed him at one point or another. None of this really reflects his true ability as a coach. Andy going out and proving all those disgusting worms that have doubted his excellence would be a blessing to all thinking sports fans.

It is possible that Andy Reid is one of the more American people who ever lived. A fan of the dark art of football, a sport that is so American that no other country in the world can even tolerate it, Andy is a Mormon (the most American religion) who went to BYU, where he played on the attack line, the only position in all athletics where its beautiful, powerful, roly-poly body can be well used to dominate fools in the halls of sporting glory. Here’s Andy as a giant 13-year-old participating in a Punt, Pass, and Kick competition during Monday Night Football, an experience that will only be available to American teenagers:

After graduating, he became an assistant at BYU and then drove from college to college, dragged by this great nation, and prepared his younger brothers in the trenches for battle every Saturday for battle. Soon stories about his gifts reached the Packers like a man molder, where he was part of the coaching staff of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI. From there, Reid helped the Philadelphia Eagles to turn around, a team that had known only suffering and madness before he and his glorious mustache were on the sidelines.

I don’t want to cut words here: Reid works. He is a lifer in an occupation where everyone is a lifer, a guy who lives for his craft. He is a well-known tape obsession, constantly packs packages and plays together, packs small cards with diagrams that he regularly shows to Mahomes. When his son, Garrett, was working on his coaching staff at the time, an overdose of heroin died during the Eagles 2012 training camp after a long battle with opioid addiction – an all too common result for American families during the brutal inhumane years of 2010 in us land— Reid would have been reasonable if he had left the job. But Reid is an American and we look for meaning in work. When President Joe Banner of Eagles suggested taking a year off, Reid insisted: “This is what I do. I’m ready to go. Sitting with all that idle time would be deadly to me. So he just went on, while his team drove to a 4-12 record. His contract was not renewed and he found himself working for a new team: the Chiefs.

White American masculinity has been deeply associated in the last decade with a kind of nagging right, a narrow worldview that rejects the unknown hate and joy in favor of bitterness, Reid, while working in a sport and a profession that is a kind of anhedonic way of thinking of which idiots are convinced that it leads to victory is generally regarded as a generous colleague, mentor and friend with an open mind and a clear view of what works in the field. While working for the Eagles, he held a sign behind his desk with the text “Don’t Judge,” an incentive for his players and coaching staff to be open to what works without being stuck in the so-called rules of what is expected of you through the rigid thinking that penetrates NFL club houses, years after baseball and basketball have left much of that nonsense behind them.

As a metaphor, he is wearing a handsome Tommy Bahama shirt – a man with flowers swimming in a sea of ​​carriages trapped in various blue states:

In a recent interview with The Athletic, an offensive coordinator (anonymous to the publication because the NFL sees operational safety as if they are the NSA) spoke about what makes Reid so good in the tactical elements of football. In short: open-minded: “He doesn’t care about the run / pass ratio or whatever. Bs. He wants his best players to be touched. It doesn’t matter if it’s a run, pass, screen or whatever. It sounds “Maybe simple, but so many coaches are so tied to their schedule. Force a desired philosophy. He just feeds his playmakers. Always has. Why he wins so much.”

This openness is supplemented by a generosity of mind. He has a huge coaching boom in the NFL, the largest of all coaches currently working: Super Bowl winners John Harbaugh and Doug Pedersen, Bears Coach Matt Nagy, Washington Coach Ron Rivers and many others. “You know he would always say if you become a head coach,” says Harbaugh, “you want to think about that when the time comes.” the success of those in his service as himself. When he made the Super Bowl two weeks ago, Twitter was flooded with messages from his former players who encouraged him. When his current accusations arrived in Miami for the Big Game, they were all dressed in Hawaiian shirts, as a soft tribute. People just love the man.

And why wouldn’t you? We’re talking about a guy who, when you meet him at the airport, gives you a huge list of cheeses you need for the ideal Thanksgiving mac and cheese:

At a time when so many American men are buried deeper and deeper in regressive anger, Reids generosity of mind and joyful attitude deserve validation in the form of a big Super Bowl trophy. I hope the Chiefs let it happen for him.

.