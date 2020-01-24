Why AAPL is a key investment - fund manager with 54% earnings

A portfolio manager who made gains of 54% last year for the funds he invests explained why AAPL is a key investment, representing a third of its portfolio…

John Huber told Business Insider that he follows Warren Buffett’s advice to invest only in companies that really convince you of their prospects and invest for the long term.

Like Buffett, Huber uses a minus-plus-plus approach when selecting stocks.

Because of the firm conviction that he holds when choosing issues, his portfolio includes only 5 to 7 choices, 80% of the fund’s assets being distributed in the first five or six positions. He says that he does not need to dilute his performance with auxiliary ideas that are only there for diversification purposes […]

Apple accounts for about a third of Huber’s holdings.

He said that free cash flow is the main measure he uses when evaluating a business, and that is why he has seen such a huge opportunity with AAPL.

“Free cash flow is the measure I like to use,” he said. “It is really the amount of after-tax profits that the company generates that it does not need to reinvest to maintain its current position” […]

In late 2018, when Apple stocks plunged due to pricing fears, slowing iPhone cycle, sales in China and wider market decline, Huber jumped on the occasion.

“ The stock traded nearly 10 times free cash flow, and I felt the market was too concerned about short-term iPhone sales and the impact of pricing, which I think would have an impact on short-term results but not on long-term results. long-term value of the brand, ” he said in a newsletter to customers in December 2018.

Its timing couldn’t have been better: Apple stock is up over 100% from its December 2018 low.

He said that Apple’s ecosystem is what reassures him about the company’s long-term prospects.

Huber also notes how Apple’s other sources of revenue – from products such as AirPods, Apple watches, iPads and Macs – are “really predictable because they all connect to the same ecosystem.”

For him, predictable sales translate into predictable free cash flow, all other things being equal.

“The big picture with Apple is that it has a very powerful brand and a very high probability that current customers are future customers,” he said. “I think it’s predictable that in five years people will be lining up for everything Apple sells.”

Huber is not alone in thinking that the AAPL is a key investment: two analysts predicted this month that the stock could reach $ 375 to $ 400 by the end of the year.

