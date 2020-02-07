Why a vacationer traveling to Mexico might want to stay in Mexico City (about an all-inclusive)

If you are considering to book a trip to Mexico, your mind will certainly go right in an all-inclusive resort. There are many in Mexico, everywhere from Cancun to Puerto Vallarta, and they have swimming pools, beach access, unlimited drinks and food, and sometimes a spa or other bonus activity there at the hotel.

It’s easy to see why these resorts are so popular with tourists because the weather is hot in Mexico and it seems like a fun way to enjoy them. But travelers would miss Mexico City, which is a beautiful and artistic place.

Read on to find out why a stay in Mexico City would be better than an all-inclusive.

All-Inclusives can all feel the same

both images are via Trip Advisor

There is definitely a time and place to book an all-inclusive. These are often the best type of trip that parents can take with small children because they are all over the beach and swimming pool, and this can be a good way to save money and still go on vacation.

But when travelers go to Mexico, a resort is not the best way to see the country, and it may seem like you are literally staying everywhere. An all-inclusive resort can feel the same whether you are in Mexico, Cuba, Florida, etc. You would definitely feel that you missed at the end of your trip, because while it is nice to sit by the pool and see palm trees and the ocean, there is much more in Mexico.

You can stay at Airbnb and experience the local culture

via Flickr and Trip Advisor

Instead of staying all-inclusive in Mexico, you stay in Mexico City because you can book an Airbnb and experience the local culture. As someone posted on Reddit, Roma Norte is “a hip neighborhood with lots of cool Airbnbs.”

The World of Bust reflects that sentiment: the website says that the area “is a hip, safe neighborhood filled with countless great restaurants with all kinds of dishes you can think of, hipster-run coffee shops, bars, parks and just about anything else you would like a well-rounded neighborhood. “There are also a lot of nature and trees here, which is beautiful.

According to The Culture Trip, there are so many things to do in Mexico City. You can see Plaza Rio de Janeiro, with a fountain with a copy of the sculpture “David” by Michelangelo. There is also a bookshop / coffee shop hybrid called Cafebrería El Péndulo that has three stories and will be a very nice experience.

via Flickr

The Cultuurreis also recommends a food market called Mercado Medellín. According to some Trip Advisor reviews, the products are really high quality and someone has mentioned the Cuban ice cream, which sounds delicious.

You can explore on foot

via Trip Advisor and Flickr

The problem with staying at an all-inclusive resort is that you can’t really get up in the morning and walk around the area. Sometimes the resort is far away from the rest of the city, or paying a tour is pricey and it seems cheaper to spend the entire time at the resort.

According to Oyster.com, you can certainly explore Mexico City on foot by sticking to every area – for example, the Centro, Polanco, Condesa and Roma. So if you stay in Roma for example, it is handy to walk around a lot. This is another advantage of staying in the city instead of in a resort. You will see so much more and stumble over some gems.

For example, in Roma Norte there are quite a few restaurants that you don’t want to miss. Enjoy some vegetable tacos in La Pitahaya – the bright pink colors are almost too good to eat. Or go to Contramar for delicious fish menu items ranging from tuna to stadas to shrimp, and don’t forget to order the fig pie for dessert.

Travelers can also walk around and find some great cafes. Drink a cappuccino, your morning meal or lunch at Cardinal Casa de Cafe Roma, or try Tierra Garat for coffee and pastries.

via Flickr

Travelers will also get a lot out of it simply by walking the streets of this area. According to the NY Post, Roma Norte houses Beaux-Arts and Art Nouveau-style houses that have since been converted into business offices.

Instead of staying in an all-inclusive resort in Mexico, consider staying in Mexico City and getting the chance to stay in a great neighborhood and walk around. You can find delicious local dishes and eat out for all your meals and also find some cool cafes. Best of all, you have the feeling of being part of the city instead of spending all your time in a resort.

Sources: Reddit.com, Theculturetrip.com, Theworldorbust.com, Tripadvisor.ca, Oyster.com, Nypost.com

How to visit Las Vegas in the right way