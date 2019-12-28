Why a handball call triggered an attempt to leave Western Sydney Wanderers defender Daniel Georgievski

Loading...

The 31-year-old finally calmed down and returned to the field – and, luckily for West Sydney, George Blackwood kicked the ski, ensuring the visitors returned home with the three points.

"These were just pure emotions," said Georgievski to Herald. "You are trying to teach yourself other ways to control your frustration, but I am a bit deep with that. I am learning, I am trying to understand.

"When I left, I thought to myself that the game was over anyway – it was the 98th minute or whatever. The boss said," Get back in position because if our goalkeeper save him and you are not there and you could have been, I will lose him to you "."

Georgievski was unsure what more he could have done to avoid conceding the penalty. Beath explained after the match that he believed Georgievski's arm was slightly away from his body and made him "abnormally taller" under the new IFAB handball law – although the umpire advised -League player Strebre Delovski told the Herald it was a "heads or tails" call that could have gone both ways.

"The first thing that comes to my mind as a defender is to put my hands immediately – don't take them off at all," said Georgievski. "There is no other way I can put my hands …

"But when you go frame by frame, everything will look like a penalty, every tug, every little thing will be a pen and that's why I think the interpretation gets a little too much.

"These days, you can't even protect your face. But when people start to be confused, they'll say," Okay, we can change the decision. If you protect your face, that's fine. "not complicated, and people will not scratch their heads and leave the field like me."

Georgievski said the stoppage controversy has taken part of the result from the Wanderers, who have a short time before their next home game against Brisbane Roar on New Years' Day.

"You are just frustrated – it is not a winning feeling," he said. "And we haven't won in a while, so we were waiting for that. It was probably our worst football in two months, but we won. It's good to have this confidence but, at the same time, we are still trying to find this winning formula. "

Delovski, meanwhile, supported Beath's handling of the incident and supported his decision, but said he was open to interpretation and that there were opinions mixed with colleagues in other countries.

Referee Chris Beath explains to players in West Sydney why he imposed the first penalty on Adelaide. Credit: Getty Images

"It's really a piece of cake," said Delovski. "We are just awaiting FIFA's technical decision on this. UEFA says it is handball, some AFC members say it is not handball. We have a split decision on this. This is one of them, it can go both ways. " "

Friday night, the referees made a mistake in the 25th minute when Wanderers captain Mitchell Duke escaped punishment for whipping his foot against Ben Halloran of Adelaide, who had just injured him.

It looked like an obvious yellow card, if not a red one, but Beath missed it and the VAR, Kurt Ams, did not ask him to conduct a field examination. Delovski said it was a mistake and that Ams should have told Beath to come to the field monitor.

Vince is a sports reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

