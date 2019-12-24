Why 2019 could be the best year in the history of financial markets

Loading...

One was that China was showing that it was serious about stimulus packages for its 14 trillion US dollar economy. The other was the screaming change of direction from the world's major central banks, led by the Federal Reserve, which lowered US interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis over a decade ago. earlier.

It has been a relentless rally across the board for technology in the past two months and it is possible that it will continue next year.

Guido Chamorro, Pictet Emerging Markets Debt Portfolio Manager

"While a year ago the Fed raised its rates and its profits rolled back, this year you feel like it was on your side," said James Clunie, who manages the Jupiter & # 39; s Firm Absolute Return Fund.

"They are ready to make a QE4 at a record high, which is extraordinary," he added, referring to the Fed's efforts to lower the spike in money market rates which some say , may herald a fourth round of quantitative easing in asset purchases. .

This change in the Fed and the global blizzard of rate cuts that have followed since have set off the bond markets like a rocket.

US Treasuries, the benchmark government YES in the world, made a whopping 9.4 percent after yields plunged to 120 basis points. This followed a drop of almost 40 basis points in the last quarter of 2018, after five quarters in which they had steadily increased.

The German Bunds – the safest asset in Europe – had their best year in five years, around 5.5% in euros, as the European Central Bank also reversed the trend. The 10-year debt yield fell below zero percent for the first time since 2016 in March and plunged to -0.74% in September.

Oil prices climbed about 25% in 2019. Credit: Jessica Shapiro

In commodities, oil rose nearly 25% after its best first quarter since 2009. This, combined with key changes to dividend rules, made the Russian stock market the best in the world with a 40% increase and also made the ruble a three currency high.

Metals experienced a more mixed period. Copper only increased by 4% after flaring up when trade tensions exploded in the middle of the year and aluminum fell by 2%. But palladium, used in catalytic converters in cars and trucks, exploded 55%, while gold had its best year since 2010 with a jump of 15%.

One statistic likely to bring down most of the jaws is that Greek banks remember this whole euro debt crisis and capital controls a few years ago? – were among the best performing stocks in the world this year.

The country's largest lender, the Bank of Piraeus, rose 250%, as did the small bank Attica, which helped make Athens the most solid stock exchange in Europe this year. But even these gains seem narrow compared to California video darling Roko, whose shares have increased 440% this year.

A fantastic year for tech stars

Technology has remained at the top more broadly. Apple may have just lost its most precious crown in the world to Saudi Aramco, but it can console itself with its 77% jump this year.

Facebook jumped 57%, Microsoft 53%, Google 30%, Netflix 24% and Amazon 19%. China's tech sector is also right with a 64% rally and online giant Alibaba up 53%.

Crypto-assets are generally wild. Bitcoin rose more than 260% in June, but it has dropped to around 85%.

Riskier high yield debt, corporate bonds and emerging market bonds in local currency all returned between 11% and 14%, while Ukrainian dollar bonds and Euro bonds of the Greece have accumulated more than 30%.

"This is just a great year for the asset class," said Guido Chamorro, manager of Pictet's emerging markets debt portfolio.

"It has been a relentless gathering across the board in the past two months and it is possible that it may continue next year."

Despite almost daily Brexit chaos, the loss of another Prime Minister and early elections, British gilts reported 4.5% and an increase of almost 6% could reach the pound sterling its best quarter since 2009 .

On the other hand, the Fed's pirouette and the easing of trade tensions mean that the dollar index is about to experience its worst quarter in a year and a half. It continues to hold on to a 1.5% gain for the year, which means it will be the fifth red year of the euro out of six.

Loading

As usual, the big swings have happened in the emerging markets. The Argentine peso and the Turkish lira, the punching bags of 2018, suffered another blow. Argentina's woes have worsened to the point of restructuring its debt again, while Turkey's concerns have not really disappeared.

At the other end of the spectrum, a new president and a new reform program saw the Ukrainian hryvnia explode by 19%. The Russian ruble rose 11% and the Egyptian pound is sandwiched with a gain of 11.7%.

Most seen in business

Loading