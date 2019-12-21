Why 100 Gecs deserve to be taken seriously

Loading...

This article will be published as part of the Uproxx Music Critics Survey 2019. Discover the results here.

On 1000 Gecs, the debut album of the breakout duo 100 Gecs, there are many quotable lines, one of which is particularly striking: "What the f * ck?" It is the single phrase that is repeated on more than one track, but it is is also the exact first time people hear almost every song from the album. In the context of music, "What the f * ck" is characterized by both sadness and fear: a reflexive reaction to the knowledge that you have screwed up or failed to meet the expectations you have set for yourself. If the reaction to the duo's maximalistic mix of genres is "what the f * ck", it should be underpinned with the same feeling of depression: 1000 Gecs and the reaction to it show that countless music fans – including critics – have not moved past outdated ideas of what good art should be.

Listening to 1000 Gecs is reminiscent of a number of different music styles from the past decades: crunkcore group brokeNCYDE, cheerleader noise pop from Sleigh Bells, the pitch-shifted euphoria of the nightcore remixes. Much of the music that played 100 Gecs riffs has been mocked or ignored by past gatekeepers. At the end of "745 Sticky" there is a caustic brostep glitch, while trance – and not the "artful" kind of Lorenzo Senni or Barker – is the backbone of "xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx". In the New York Times popcast episode on 100 Gecs, Eli Enis – who interviewed 100 Gecs for The Outline – mentioned that 1000 Gecs emerged around the time members Laura Les and Dylan Brady re-evaluated their youthful music (3OH ! 3 was such an artist).

This reference to "obviously bad" music turned out to be a blessing. On the one hand, 1000 Gecs is something special because artists have hardly or not at all explored these different sounds and such a scarcity of music, which covers these genres, enables a nostalgic reminiscence in the midst of appreciation for their ambition and countless hooks. More importantly, there is little measure of what “good” music from these genres includes.

When you think of rapper Lil B and the biggest criticisms of him, they were fueled by the ideas of what rap music should be; Lil B released an incredible amount of music, which showed people that it wasn't worth taking seriously, but his rapping was too repetitive, too "not lyrical", and too funky for many hip-hop fans. PC Music's arch-pop experiments were also ridiculed for their witty character, but those who appreciated the music saw it as another exciting opportunity for pop music. One thing that 1000 Gecs is aiming for is that few people claim that it is a bad version of the music they are emulating, although part of it is that the duo covers so many genres that their music becomes a whole new one Thing will.

However, the genre mix that 100 Gecs use differs from that heard around the world. Over the past decade, Korea has been a leader in combining different styles of music into a coherent pop song. The most satisfying attempt last year was Red Velvet's “Zimzalabim,” a song that leads to an impressive consolidation of girl group harmonies, drumline percussion, and buzzsaw synths appropriate for the festival EDM. and clinking hip-hop beats. Everything is neat, which ultimately differs from the sudden stuttering of 100 Gecs genre changes that can be felt both between and within tracks. "Money Machine", one of the album's catchiest songs, suddenly ends with a huge soundscape, while "800db Cloud" does a similar trick, except for a hardcore metal breakdown and pig squeak.

These genre jump cuts work with the explosive sound of the instrumentation to delight the listener, but they also succeed because they are funny. They have the same unexpectedly funny effect when they used Baby Metal's "Line!" Listen that includes a childrens hip hop interlude in an otherwise trance metal song. The abrasiveness of the transition adds to the absurdity of its existence. One reason why music can be so bizarre is that artists are often expected to follow certain rules based on the genre in which they work, or to do things that match the image, that you present. For example, there was a surprisingly large number of people who were surprised by Taylor Swift when they were rapping for reputation – it makes sense given their pop country beginnings – but the faster music fans are doing something as banal as rapping a white one Pop stars are surprised (or in the case of Lil Nas X, a black rapper who makes country music, we will normalize the thought of resorting to numerous influences and making them visible in our art, all the faster. That 100 Gecs like something new feeling is proof of how far we have to go to make this a reality.

The idea that art can be both serious and fun is still a struggle for many. When something in music is considered funny, it often happens because of an attempt to perform a comedy, such as with Weird Al & # 39; s parodies. If it succeeds in being both, and is seen as such, it does so by going wrong, like Father John Misty. It is even rarer when lyrics and instrumentation are both funny and serious, as is the case with 100 Gecs. There is legitimate multi-line humor ("Your arms look so darn cute / they look like little cigarettes" is a ridiculous, amusing insult), but their genre agnosticity and the flatness of their drum programming are equally exciting.

Even at 100 Gecs, the response to their music was often only stupid, which means that their music could never be as revealing as, for example, a singer-songwriter album. However, it ignores how much their texts stand for contemporary life. "745 Sticky" has a manic energy that speaks in his lyrics of hustle and bustle and how it goes with the feeling of worthlessness and the desire to spend his income lightly. "Ringtone" pervades the emotions associated with a separation of the visceral effects associated with hearing a ringtone for an ex. "Gec 2 Ü" has a touching line that reflects finding satisfaction amidst the lull and the stress of life: "Dishes pile up, but that's cool / because we have at least food / everything piles up, but that is cool / because at least I have you. "

When I saw 100 Gecs live in Chicago, their music had taken on a new dimension that wasn't apparent when listening at home. While it was difficult to understand the depth of the above texts, certain phrases had a new meaning when a lot of people sang to them. Dozens of people shout, "I lost the money in my bank account." This was confirmation that we are all doomed to failure in terms of our finances generation who love to hate social media, online relationships and the Internet itself speaks. Best of all, this three-part phrase, "What the hell?" At the moment it felt like everyone knew our collective fears and desire for liberation. 1000 Gecs allows just that, enough to be treated as a serious and important 2019 work of art regardless of his sense of humor and musical roots.

