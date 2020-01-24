Qiang Wang beat Serena Williams at the Australian Open. Photo credit: Australian Open TV / YouTube

A little over a week after Serena Williams won her first single title since she was born a mother, she fell against Qiang Wang in the third round of the Australian Open.

Williams was fresh from her win at ASB Classic 2020, where she defeated Camila Giorgi. However, it only lasted until the third round before falling to the Chinese superstar.

Williams won in the first round against Anastasia Potapova (6: 0, 6: 3) and in the second round against Tamara Zidanšek (6: 2, 6: 3).

However, she could not escape Qiang Wang, who defeated Williams (6-4, 6-7, 7-5). Wang also beat Pauline Parmentier (7-6, 6-3) and Fiona Ferro (6-1, 6-2).

Who’s Qiang Wang?

Random tennis fans may wonder who Qiang Wang is.

She is a Chinese tennis star from Tianjin, who has won two titles on the WTA tour and 13 single titles and a double title on the ITF tour.

Most tennis fans got to know her very well when she reached the US Open 2019 quarter-finals, and if her win over Serena Williams says anything, 2020 could be an even bigger year for the 28-year-old star.

After reaching the quarterfinals 2019 at the US Open, she rose to 12th place in the world rankings. She was the second tallest player in history, followed by Li Na, who finished second in 2014.

Qiang Wang has been playing tennis since she was nine and won the junior championship in China two years in a row (2006, 2007). At the age of 15 she joined the ITF Women’s Circuit in 2007.

Her first competition at a Grand Slam event took place in 2014 at the US Open, where she made it into the second round.

Four years later, she won the individual gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

This is her sixth start in the Australian Open and her best performance so far. She was beaten three times in the first round, once in the second round and once in the third round. This is her first trip to the fourth round.

Outside of the quarter-finals of the 2019 US Open (in which she has played six consecutive years), this is her best tournament in a Grand Slam tournament.

Qiang Wang will play Ons Jabeur in the fourth round on Friday.