Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios and Cheryl Hines as Ginger in the Stumptown cast. Credit: ABC

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Cheryl Hines on Stumptown seems to be a treat for ABC viewers. She has a guest role in the January 22 episode of the series, but it sure looks like she could appear again during the series’ race.

ABC has done a lot to keep this appearance secret, including keeping its character’s identity secret. That plays a role here for the Stumptown spoilers, because she seems to be the perfect friend for Cobie Smulders character.

The result is Dirty Dexy Money, and Dex Parios (Smulders) will quickly make friends with a new customer. According to ABC, the customer is the owner of a male strip club who has mysteriously lost money. This client is played by actress Cheryl Hines.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

Do you need reasons to watch tomorrow’s brand new #Stumptown? @cherylhines has a few 😏 pic.twitter.com/tr1FZd8fAp

– Stumptown (@StumptownABC) January 21, 2020

Who’s Playing Ginger in Stumptown?

Actress Cheryl Hines has been playing for years and she seems like a good choice to be Ginger on Stumptown. As mentioned earlier, this is also the kind of character that could come back in future seasons due to fan reception.

Hines is probably still best known for her role as Cheryl David on Curb Your Enthusiasm. She has played the role for years and continues to be Larry David’s wife in the series.

Other shows starring Hines included Everybody Loves Raymond, Scrubs, Hannah Montana, Brothers & Sisters and the lead role of Dallas Royce in Suburgatory.

As a co-star in films, Hines also has a lot of credits. She was recently the mother of Kristen Bell’s character in Bad Moms Christmas. Other films she has starred in include RV, Waitress, The Ugly Truth, Labor Pains and Cake.

This is one of those episodes that Stumptown fans definitely want to anticipate on January 22nd. Dex will not only find new friends, but also Gray, who will help Hoffman and his new partner with the carjacking case.

Stumptown will air on ABC on Wednesday night at 10 / 9C.