Who's Paige Turley? Meet the Winter Love Island 2020 attendee

Less than a week before Love Island returns to our screens for its first winter edition, the youngest cohort of individual islanders is excited.

And one of those who want to enjoy the sun in South Africa is Paige Turley, who comes from West Lothian and has an earlier connection to a famous face.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paige …

key facts

Age: 22 years

Profession: singer

In three words: loud. Omitted. fun

Instagram: turley_paige

What is Paige’s ideal man?

Paige says: “It’s so clichéd, but big, dark and pretty. He has to be pretty funny with a little joke and something about him.”

She adds that she likes a man with a strong personality who knows who he is and what he wants, while claiming that her star crush is actor Tom Hardy.

What makes Paige special?

Paige says her greatest aversion is arrogance. She says: “I like someone who is confident, but if he is too much and is marginally high-spirited, I don’t care.”

And she’s not one who likes a cheesy chat-up line – she says, “If someone says a cheesy chat-up line, I would probably send it to the mountains!”

Where could I have seen Paige?

This will not be Paige’s first appearance on a major ITV reality show – she participated in Got Talent in the UK in 2012 – and made it to the semi-finals.

She is also the ex-girlfriend of pop superstar Lewis Capaldi, who met her for a year at 17 or 18. She says that their relationship ended really friendly and the two are still friends.

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. on ITV2