Who’s Miss Monster? “The Masked Singer” predictions and advice decrypted!

The masked singer Season 3 started with a new group of participants after the Super Bowl. And you were familiar! Miss Monster is a female version of the season 1 monster. And she has the same pipes as her husband! But who is the celebrity under the mask?

Here are the clues and predictions for Miss Monster so far!

Miss Monster plays “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt at the premiere of season 3 of The Masked Singer

Notes on the masked singer

In her clues, Miss Monster says when people become famous, “People want you to look or act in a certain way.” We see a can of hairspray and a key with a “FUN” tag on it. She says that she started out as “just a shy little monster”. She is here to improve the record. Miss Monster opens her locker, # 10, to see pictures of the season 1 monster. She says she admires him for rewriting his story.

Popular guesses for Miss Monster

The panelists immediately knew that this was an icon under the mask. Ken Jeong suspected Dolly Parton, but the other panelists were skeptical. Jenny McCarthy suspected that Mary J. Blige and Nicole Scherzinger had made the most logical prediction with Dionne Warwick. Online, the most popular forecasts are Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Angie Stone and Missy Elliott.

Our prediction & notes decrypted

If the voice wasn’t clear enough to prove our guess, we have to predict these Miss Monster …Chaka Khan!

Our prediction for Miss Monster, Chaka Khan

Again her voice is the dead giveaway. Miss Monster MUST be Chaka Khan! But the evidence also proves this theory. First we see a can of hairspray, which makes many detectives believe that it is someone who has appeared in hairspray. While Chaka Khan never has, she has her own line of wigs! She is also known for her big hair. There was also a button with “FUNK” on a day or a FUN button. Got it? Well, Chaka is known as the “Queen of Funk”! She is also seen with locker number 10 and Chaka Khan has 10 Grammys. Throughout the trail of clues there was a ton of nods to their most popular songs. She says: “He made me FEEL” (I feel for you), “It was FIRE” (Through the fire) and “Do you still want to love me?” (Do you still love me). Just like that, we have the experienced professional this year!

Did we miss any clues? There will be a lot more when The Masked Singer airs again on FOX on Wednesday at 8 / 7c.