Whoopi Goldberg leaves lunch and ABC News is angry

Immediately after Abby Huntsman’s announcement to leave ABC’s “The View,” her co-host Whoopi Goldberg had a meeting with ABC News President James Goldston and Divisional Senior Talent Vice President Barbara Fedida at the Atlantic Grill.

“They had lunch and Whoopi didn’t look happy,” said a media insider on page six. After the conversation, “she drove off with her private driver and James went back to ABC headquarters.”

A source near Goldberg explained her mood while eating by telling us, “She was unhappy that the media didn’t allow a bitch to eat in peace.” The same source also insisted that the reason for the meeting was ” ABC News will make documentaries, some of which will do [whoopi] pitching. “

Insiders told us that producers are afraid of leaks on the successful day show, with all the drama surrounding Huntsman’s departure and the tense relationship between the cast and Meghan McCain.

An ABC spokesman said the Goldberg meeting with top brass was purely business: “There’s nothing to see here. You had a good meal. Someone is trying to create a drama in which there is no drama. “