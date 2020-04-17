Whole Foodstuff worker dies of COVID-19, retail outlet confirms

SWAMPSCOTT TONIGHT. RHONDELLA? RHONDELLA: A Previous COWORKER TELLS ME THE Sufferer WAS A Cook Right here AT THE SWAMPSCOTT Total Foodstuff. THAT HE WAS A LNN RESIDENT AND HE DIED FROM THE CORONAVIRUS WEDNESDAY Soon after Getting Ill About APRIL 4. LEON MARIN WAS IN HIS 50’S. THE HOUSING ADVOCACY Group LYNN UNITED FOR Transform IDENTIFIES HIM ON SOCIAL MEDIA. THEY ARE Contacting HIM A Type AND Really hard Worker. THEY HAVE Established UP A GOFUNDME Web page FOR LEON MARIN’S Spouse and children. Complete Foodstuff TELLS US It’s CLEANED. IT IS Open. THE Kitchen area WAS SHUT DOWN Appropriate Following THE Cook dinner TOOK Ill, In accordance TO THE Former COWORKER, WHO As soon as Worked WITH THE Victim. >> HE Was not Really Friendly Guy — WAS A Seriously Welcoming Person. HE Worked Multiple Employment. >> THESE Staff ARE MY Family members. MY Heart BREAKS, Truly FOR Most people WHO IS Suffering AND People ON THE Entrance Lines WHO HAVE TO Hazard THEIR Life Every single Day. Let’s HOPE IT Ends Before long. RHONDELLA: Entire Meals IS Presenting COUNSELING TO ITS Staff Right after THIS, THE 2nd CORONAVIRUS Demise OF A GROCERY Store Worker. VITALINA WILLIAMS, AGE 59, DIED. SHE Labored AT THE SALEM Sector BASKET AND LYNN WALMART. THE Former COWORKER I SPOKE TO Claims THIS Target, LEON MARIN, ALSO Worked AT LOGAN AIR

Full Foodstuff employee dies of COVID-19, keep confirms

Current: 5:05 PM EDT Apr 17, 2020

An worker at Complete Food items in Swampscott has died from COVID-19, a corporation spokesperson explained.“Whole Foodstuff Market is mourning the reduction of a member of our group who handed absent on April 15, 2020, thanks to COVID-19,” the grocery chain mentioned in a statement.A former coworker said the victim, Leon Marin, was a cook dinner at the retail store. Marin, who was in his 50s and lived in Lynn, became unwell around April 4. The housing advocacy group Lynn United for Improve mentioned Marin was a type, tough employee. It has established up a gofundme web page for Marin’s relatives.Marin also labored at Logan Airport, his former co-employee stated.Whole Foodstuff is offering grief counseling aid to other employees.“Our hearts are with his loved types throughout this extremely complicated time, and with his fellow Workforce Users at our Swampscott, Massachusetts, retail store,” the spokesperson included. “We are featuring counseling assistance to our Crew Users as we grieve this incredible reduction.”Marin’s is the 2nd cornoravirus dying of a grocery retail outlet worker. Vitalina Williams, 59, who labored at the Salem Sector Basket and the Lynn Walmart, died previous 7 days.

An personnel at Entire Meals in Swampscott has died from COVID-19, a organization spokesperson mentioned.

“Whole Foodstuff Market place is mourning the reduction of a member of our community who passed absent on April 15, 2020, thanks to COVID-19,” the grocery chain said in a statement.

A former coworker mentioned the victim, Leon Marin, was a cook at the keep. Marin, who was in his 50s and lived in Lynn, grew to become ill about April 4.

The housing advocacy group Lynn United for Improve stated Marin was a variety, tough worker. It has set up a gofundme webpage for Marin’s household.

Marin also labored at Logan Airport.

Complete Foods is providing grief counseling guidance to other staff members.

“Our hearts are with his loved types throughout this incredibly tough time, and with his fellow Crew Users at our Swampscott, Massachusetts, keep,” the spokesperson included. “We are presenting counseling guidance to our Group Users as we grieve this remarkable loss.”