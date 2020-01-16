Whoa! White German Shepherd gives birth to rare lime green puppy

Updated: 5:15 am EST Jan 16, 2020

When Shana Stamey watched her white German shepherd Gypsy give birth on Friday, she started to panic when she saw the fourth puppy.

“I started to panic because it was green,” Stamey told WLOS-TV.

Although the color was unusual, the puppy was 100% healthy.

According to a previous CNN report, the rare phenomenon would occur when puppies with light coats come into contact with biliverdin, a green pigment found in bile.

It’s the same pigment when the bruises turn green, essentially dying fur in the womb. Over time, the color will fade.

“Mom licks it until I bathe it, and then, I guess after a few weeks, it will finally disappear,” said Stamey.

Because of his unique color and aggressive appetite, she and her family nicknamed him the Hulk.

