Whoa! Ingenious elephant rescue uses water to save the day, shows video

Updated: 4:23 p.m. EST Jan 28, 2020

An elephant trapped in a 25-foot deep well received help from people, water and heavy equipment. Rescuers flooded the well with water to allow the animal to float and escape. Newsflare reported that the elephant was found on Tuesday in Jharkland, India, and received assistance for hours. An excavator also helped form a ramp, reported the New York Post.

The video shows the elephant also using its legs to push itself out of the well.

