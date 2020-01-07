Who writes the date cards about the bachelor?

Loading...

Hearing their name on a date card is music in the ears of every participant The Bachelor. It means that they can finally spend some time with the leading man and hopefully strengthen their relationship! One thing that the viewers have come to know and what they love is the super romantic (and cheap) date cards that show what is coming on the date.

It appears that the protagonist does not write the date cards for the show – it is the producers! They wanted to give the women and viewers at home a chance to know what would happen later in the episode in a fun way that also indicated some mystery. It is also a way for them to create content for the show and a way to arrange the story of each episode.

The producers make every effort to adjust the date card to the voice of the bachelor as much as possible. They are usually punny and contain a hint about the date. Take for example the first group data card from Peter at the season premiere. His date card simply said: “Look up”, which insinuated that he flew casually over an airplane in an airplane Bachelor education mansion. The women selected for the date then went to the flight school to compete for Peter’s heart.

What is even better than a group date card is when the women hear their name for a one-to-one date. These date cards still give a hint about what’s to come, but are usually more personal because they are written for one person rather than an entire group. Either way, a group or one-on-one date leads to huge milestones between the bachelor and his relationships with women.

While you hear the news behind those date cards, it can ruin it The Bacheloris a bit magical, it is not a complete shocker. Reality television is a well-oiled machine, and producers are not afraid to turn the truth around to make an entertaining show that we will certainly continue to watch every week.