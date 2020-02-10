Who won the best actor at the Oscars of 2020?

Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor in a leading role for The Joker during the Oscars of 2020 on Sunday evening (9 February).

This was Phoenix’s first Oscar victory and he gave a passionate speech about how grateful he was at the Academy Awards and about the current problems in our world.

“I am so grateful now,” he began. “And I don’t feel superior to any of my co-nominees or anyone in this room because we share the same love for film. This form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know what I would be without it.”

The actor explained that his position allowed him to use his voice for the voiceless.

“I have thought a lot about the distressing problems that we face collectively and I think that sometimes we get the feeling that we are defending different causes, but I think I see things in common,” he explained. “I think whether we are talking about gender equality, racism, queer rights, indigenous or animal rights, we are talking about the fight against injustice.”

By the end of his speech, Phoenix had tears in his eyes and he got a standing ovation for his heartfelt speech.

Nominees in this year’s category were: Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

