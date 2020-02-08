Who will win the democratic debate tonight (so far)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 20:

The first debate after the enigmatic and controversial Iowa caucuses and just a few days before the New Hampshire primary promised to be a confrontation on Friday night between Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders, both of whom claimed victory in Iowa.

But at least during the first half hour they did not continue to attack each other directly. Instead, divisions between progressive and moderate democrats were emphasized during a passionate debate on health care policy, and now that he has a win, almost everyone attacked Buttigieg’s experience and eligibility.

We have followed the performance of the candidates in the debate.

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders was an easy target during the New Hampshire debate, given his performance in Iowa. He spent most of the first part of the debate defending his signature policy, Medicare for All, against Biden and others who attacked it because it was too expensive and impractical. But other questions surround Sanders’ leadership: “Is anyone worried about the top Democratic socialist?” deflected. “I think Bernie is okay!” Klobuchar said. Biden actually came by and hugged Sanders.

From 9.30 pm, Sanders had the most talk time of all candidates with nearly 13 minutes, according to The New York Times. (Yang, below, had about 4.)

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, one of the two self-proclaimed winners of the caucuses in Iowa, raised the issue of his experience – again. “If you’re looking for the person with the most years of experience in Washington under your belt, you’ve got your candidate, and of course it’s not me!” Said Buttigieg, while the split screen showed a grinning Biden. One of the conflicts on stage – and in this race – seems to be between those with decades of political experience (Biden, who knows world leaders by name) and those with virtually no one (Yang, Steyer).

From 9.30 pm Buttigieg had the third most speaking time, 12 minutes 7 seconds.

Elizabeth Warren

For the first part of the debate, relatively silent, Elizabeth Warren made powerful statements about corruption, endless war and gun violence. She had an applause-worthy rule about abortion: “I lived in an America where abortion was illegal and rich women still had abortions.” She was in the middle of speaking time; from 9.30 pm she had spoken for 9 minutes and 20 seconds.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden’s night began with a few low blows to Iowa that led Buttigieg. (Later that evening Buttigieg actually came to defend Biden on the subject of Trump who tried to investigate his son Hunter Biden.) He has spent a lot of time so far on his report and experience and asked, “What about the past?” so bad? ”Referring to the Obama administration’s performance, from 9.30 p.m. he had the second highest talk time with 12 minutes and 50 seconds.

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar’s first notable moment was calling BS on Sanders’ Medicare for All: “I keep listening to the same debate about Medicare for All, but it’s not real. Two-thirds of the Senate Democrats are not at stake. It would be 149 million Americans out of their kicking out current health insurance in four years’ time. I’ll build on the Affordable Care Act – don’t blow up. “

In another heated call, Klobuchar criticized Buttigieg about the age-old (pun intended) experience debate. “59 is the new 38!” She told him. She repeated Biden when she said, “We have a newcomer to the White House and see where it has taken us.” From 9.30 p.m. she had the third lowest speaking time with 8 minutes and 50 seconds.

