Who will the Patriots consider in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Who will the Patriots choose in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Updated: 8:59 PM EDT Apr 23, 2020

New England Patriots lovers are about to get a glimpse of what the potential of the crew seems to be like without foreseeable future Corridor of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, who assisted guide the team to 6 Tremendous Bowl titles in 9 appearances, remaining the crew for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this off-period. He lured Rob Gronkowski out of retirement, a go that helped get paid the Patriots an additional fourth round decide on.

The concern is how the Patriots intend to use the dozen picks they have more than the a few working day NFL Draft.

The Patriots never have several picks in the very first two rounds of the draft. They have 3 picks in the 3rd round, and numerous picks in the afterwards rounds of the draft scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Could the Patriots pull a similar transfer to what they did in 2013, when they sent their initial spherical choose (29th general) to Minnesota in a deal that netted them picks in the 2nd (52nd all round), third (83rd in general), fourth (102nd total) and seventh (229) rounds. New England applied two of these picks to grab linebacker Jamie Collins in the 2nd spherical and cornerback Logan Ryan in the 3rd spherical.

The two turned out to be really productive in Patriots uniforms, Collins in a pair of stints in New England.

2020 NFL Draft Decide on slots:

#23, 1st spherical – Thursday

#87, 3rd round – Friday

#98, 3rd round – Friday

#100, 3rd round – Friday

#125, 4th spherical – Saturday

#139, 4th spherical – Saturday

#172, 5th round – Saturday

#195, 6th round – Saturday

#204, 6th round – Saturday

#212, 6th round – Saturday

#213, 6th spherical – Saturday

#230, 7th spherical – Sunday

2019 NFL Draft Picks:

1st, N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

2nd, Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

3rd, Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

3rd, Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

3rd, Yodny Cajuste, T, West Virginia

4th, Hjalte Froholdt, G, Arkansas

4th, Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

5th, Byron Cowart, DT, Maryland

5th, Jake Bailey, P, Stanford

7th, Ken Webster, CB, Mississippi

Saturday could be the most intriguing day for the crew.

6 quarterbacks ended up drafted right before the Patriots selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, permanently altering the program of the franchise. Subsequent Drew Bledsoe’s harm in the 2nd activity of the 2001 year, Brady took more than as the starter and led the Patriots to their to start with of 6 Tremendous Bowl wins with him at QB. The 20-yr run incorporated him getting named common-period MVP a few occasions and winning 4 Tremendous Bowl MVP trophies.