Who will release the Bluewater classic? Sydney to Hobart explained

Loading...

Competitors can expect relatively clean air for the departure from Sydney to Hobart. Credit: Dallas Kilponen

How long is the race?

The race is 628 nautical miles, or 1,163 kilometers. Although it is a fairly short race compared to other globally recognized ocean races, the race has been described as one of the most strenuous.

How many boats are racing this year?

A large number of boats will participate in the 75th anniversary of the races. The Bluewater Classic has 157 participants, including eight overseas boats. The starting lines will be quite crowded compared to last year, when there were 85 participants.

Who is competing?

As usual, Wild Oats XI is one of the favorites to win the line honors but is currently behind Comanche as the favorite. Black Jack, InfoTrack and Scally Wagg are also among the main competitors to reach the finish line first.

What are the forecasts and which boats are seeking to benefit from them?

The forecast may be good for Comanche and InfoTrack, both of which have large, heavy boats, or good for Black Jack, Scallywag, and Wild Oats XI, which have leaner boats. The latest forecast has predicted that the race will be in a breeze of 10 to 15 knots from north to northeast, which is bad for heavier boats, which require much more wind to reach top speeds. There is potential for change to the south, although it is unlikely to bring strong winds.

What do bookmakers think?

For line honors, Sportsbet currently has Comanche comfortably seated as a favorite at $ 2.75, with Wild Oats XI at $ 3 and Black Jack at $ 3.50. Behind them, Scallywag is $ 5.50 and InfoTrack is $ 12. For handicap betting, Ichi Ban is the favorite with $ 3.50, while the oldest boat in the race, the Katwinchar, is in second place at $ 5.50. Black Jack is the third to withdraw the combination at $ 6.50.

The race will start at 1 p.m. the day after Christmas. The start of the race will be broadcast on the Seven Network on 7Mate.

Sarah is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading