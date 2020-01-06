Loading...

DCI John Barnaby is back to have more Midsomer Murders with DS Jamie Winters at his side – and in Series 20 they’re accompanied by some exciting guest stars.

The team now has a new pathologist: the invincible Fleur Perkins, played by EastEnders’ Annette Badland.

Here are all you have to meet – and the stars who play them …

Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby

Who is DCI John Barnaby? DCI’s younger cousin Tom Barnaby, Midsomer’s original star. After his retirement, John was transferred from the Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to start the role. Despite the local homicide rate, John Barnaby lives a comfortable life in Midsomer with his wife Sarah, their dog Paddy, and their young daughter.

What was Neil Dudgeon in? Before replacing Midsomer Murders star John Nettles in the lead role in 2011, Neil Dudgeon played Jim Riley on the TV series Life of Riley and also appeared on The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Römers Reich, Son of Rambow and Messiah: The harrow. A little-known fact: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) towards the end of the film for a meeting with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

Nick Hendrix plays DS Jamie Winter

Who is DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right hand. He is young, astute and clever and has a strong relationship with his boss. Jamie had a number of predecessors as DS, but since joining the show in 2016, he’s been determined to make a name for himself.

What was Nick Hendrix in? The actor played as Billy Wallace in the first series of The Crown and played Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He has also appeared in Suffragette, Legend and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

Who is Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s wife. They have a daughter together, Betty, and a dog named Paddy. Ms. Barnaby is the principal of the Causton Comprehensive School.

What was Fiona Dolman in? Fiona Dolman played Jackie in the TV series Heartbeat. Her television credits have since included The Royal Today, Da Vincis Demons and Waterloo Road.

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

Who is Fleur Perkins? The impressive new pathologist. She “doesn’t like to suffer from fools” and has a sense of humor in which she deliberately curls feathers. She has a colorful past that spans many husbands and lovers, and drives a chic black Jaguar convertible.

What was Annette Badland in? With more than 150 actors, Annette Badland is perhaps best known as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You can also recognize her for playing Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Mystery, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who or Brawdie Henshall in Cutting It.

Kelly Brook plays Laurel Newman

Who is Laurel Newman? A bride who was murdered on her wedding day. She has just signed a bond with Gavin Webster, making her the new daughter-in-law of Sarah Barnaby’s old university friend Hazel Webster. Laurel co-hosts a controversial radio show on Midsomer FM.

What was Kelly Brook in? Credits include Moving Wallpaper, Smallville and One Big Happy.

Michael Fox plays Gavin Webster

Who is Gavin Webster? Laurel’s newly married husband. He is a florist and has a temper.

What was Michael Fox in? Downton Abbey fans will recognize him as Andy Parker, a role he has taken over for the last film. Michael Fox also performed in Dunkirk and played an engineer.

Camilla Arfwedson plays Serena Madison

Who is Serena Madison? Gavin’s former fiance, whom he pushed onto the altar. Gavin had an affair with Laurel and Serena remains angry about the situation. Serena is also a wedding dress designer.

What was Camilla Arfwedson in? The actress is best known for Zosia in Holby City. She was also in The Little Stranger, The Duchess and Silent Witness.

Liz Fraser plays Marcia Jackson

Who is Marcia Jackson? Laurel’s best friend. She is a widow and lives alone.

What was Liz Fraser in? The actress died in 2018 at the age of 88, shortly after filming this episode. She was known for playing a “blonde booby” in the carry-on films, and she played Mrs. Pike in Dad’s army. Liz Fraser was nominated for Bafta’s 1959 film “I’m All Right Jack”.

Nick Hancock plays Phil Webster

Who is Phil Webster? Gavin’s father – the groom’s father

What was Nick Hancock in? As a television presenter, he hosted the sports quiz They Think It’s All Over for a decade and presented Room 101 in the nineties. Screen credits include Damned, Cashback and Spitting Image. He is pictured here and is running a charity sports quiz in 2014.

Fenella Woolgar plays Hazel Webster

Who’s Hazel Webster? Gavin’s mother – the groom’s mother. She was Sarah Barnaby’s university friend, but never a big fan of John Barnaby.

What was Fenella Woolgar? Fenella Woolgar is of course sister Hilda from Call the Midwife (above). She previously appeared in Judy, Mr Jones, Victoria and Abdul, Harlots, How to Lose Friends & Alienate People and Home Fires.

Colin McFarlane plays Jordan Briggs

Who is Jordan Briggs? A “shock jock” and co-host of a radio program on Midsomer FM with murder victim Laurel.

What was Colin McFarlane in? He played the role of Odysseus in Outlander and was Loeb in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Doctor Who fans will also remember him as Moran from the 2015 episodes Under the Lake and Before the Flood.

Maya Sondhi plays Aisha Khalique

Who is Aisha Khalique? Laurel’s maid of honor and best friend, who also works at Midsomer FM.

What was Maya Sondhi in? The actress made quite an impression as Maneet Bindra in Line of Duty. She has also been seen in The Split, Warren and Citizen Khan.

Ella Balinska plays Grace Briggs

Who is grace briggs Jordan Briggs’ 18-year-old daughter, who works as a waitress for wedding planner Juliet Evans – and models for wedding dress designer Serena Madison.

What was Ella Balinska in? She recently played as Jane Kano in Charlie’s Angels Film 2019, along with Naomi Scott and Kristen Stewart.

Gabrielle Glaister plays Juliet Evans

Who is Julia Evans? Laurel and Gary’s wedding planner.

What was Gabrielle Glaister in? She recently played Hilary in Emmerdale and played as Alison Pinion in the third series of Unforgotten. Later in her career, Gabrielle Glaister played Debs Brownlow on Coronation Street and Patricia Farnham in Brookside.