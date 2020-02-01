Who will play Queen Elizabeth II at The Crown Season 5?

We are still faltering The crown‘s intense third season, but Netflix has already put the cast in line for season five. While Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies continue to lead the series of actors tackling the roles in season four in 2020, fans will meet a new ensemble that will take the story of the British royal family in the 1990s and beyond. Back in November 2019, Deadline reported that the streaming service had started looking for cast replacements and had entered into negotiations with the new queen: Harry Potteris Imelda Staunton. January 31, Netflix announced that Staunton officially took over the crown from Colman and that her debut season would be the last season of the series.

Staunton is perhaps best known for portraying Professor Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter, and more recently appeared in the Downton Abbey movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Eviland A confession opposite Sherlockis Martin Freeman. Although the casting of the 63-year-old actress with an Oscar raises a lot for Helen Mirren, it does promise a sensational drama in the final season of the show.

“I have loved watching The crown from the beginning, “Staunton said in a statement.” As an actor it was a pleasure to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am really honored to become a member of such an exceptionally creative team and to take it with me The crown to his conclusion. “

Fans still have Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies for their latest relaunch in season four of 2020, which Gillian Anderson also introduces as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as a young Diana Spencer. The crownThe fifth and final season will probably premiere in 2021.