Who will play in Midsomer Murders in 2020? Series 20 cast and guest stars

DCI John Barnaby is back for more Midsomer Murders, with DS Jamie Winters and pathologist Fleur Perkins by his side – and in series 21 they are accompanied by some exciting guest stars.

Here’s everyone you need to meet – and the stars they play …

Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby

Who is DCI John Barnaby? The younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, the original star of Midsomer. When Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to take the role. Despite the local murder rates, John Barnaby lives a comfortable life in Midsomer with his wife Sarah, their dog Paddy and young daughter.

What else has Neil Dudgeon done? Before replacing Midsomer Murders star John Nettles in the lead role in 2011, Neil Dudgeon played Jim Riley in the TV series Life of Riley, and also appeared in The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Roman’s Empire, Son of Rambow and Messiah: The Harrowing. A little known fact: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) at the end of the film.

Nick Hendrix plays DS Jamie Winter

Who is DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right hand. He is young, enthusiastic and smart and has a strong relationship with his boss. Jamie has had a series of predecessors like DS, but since joining the show in 2016, he is determined to make his mark.

What else has Nick Hendrix done? The actor played as Billy Wallace in the first series of The Crown and played Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He also appeared in Suffragette, Legend and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

Who is Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s wife. They have a daughter, Betty, and a dog named Paddy. Mrs. Barnaby is the director of Causton Comprehensive School.

What else has Fiona Dolman done? Fiona Dolman played Jackie in the TV series Heartbeat. Since then, her TV credits include The Royal Today, Da Vinci’s Demons, and Waterloo Road.

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

Who is Fleur Perkins? Now in her second series, the formidable pathologist “doesn’t like to be foolish” and has a sense of humor, deliberately folding feathers. She has a colorful past with many men and lovers and drives a chic black Jaguar cabriolet.

What else has Annette Badland been in? With more than 150 acting credits to her name, Annette Badland is perhaps best known for her leading role as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You might also recognize her for playing Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Mystery, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who or Brawdie Henshall in Cutting It.

Roger Barclay plays Alexander Beauvoisin

Who is Alexander Beauvoisin? Alexander is a real estate agent in Midsomer, who is not appreciated for his bad practices. Many of his houses are poorly maintained, such that a young woman died in one of his buildings from carbon monoxide poisoning.

What else is Roger Barclay in? Barclay played Terence Cunningham on hospital drama Holby City and also appeared in ITV2’s Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Clare Holman plays Fiona Beauvoisin

Who is Fiona Beauvoisin? Fiona is the wife of Alexander who divorces him. She recently fought with him because he plans to ensure that she does not get any of his considerable wealth in the divorce.

What else has Clare Holman been to? Holman is probably best known to viewers like Dr. Laura Hobson, a role she played in both Inspector Morse and the Lewis spin-off series.

Joanna Page plays Holly Ackroyd

Who is Holly Ackroyd? Holly is the new partner of Alexander, who met the divisive man when she started working in a sales position at his real estate agency.

What else has Joanna Page been to? Page plays Stacey on the beloved BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, who recently broke the assessment records with his reunion Christmas special.

Katy Brand plays Jemimah Starling

Who is Jemimah Starling? Jemimah used to work for Alexander as head of his sales team, but left the job to start a childcare company. She is one of the few people in Midsomer who really likes him and passionately defends him against his many critics.

What else has Katy Brand done? Brand is a comedian and actress known for her ITV2 sketch series Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show.

Eleanor Bron plays Maxine Dobson

Who is Maxine Dobson? Maxine is in charge of the exhibitions at the Midsomer Museum, where Alexander recently donated a number of antique doll houses. This apparent act of generosity is not enough to suppress her own feelings of contempt for him …

What else has Eleanor Bron been to? Bron has had a long acting career, which initially broke out in 1965 with a role in the musical adventure of The Beatles Help!

Rosalie Craig plays Carys Nicholson

Who is Carys Nicholson? Carys works with Maxine in the museum and protects her because she believes she’s not doing well in social situations. She once had a soft play center with Jemimah, but the two are no longer on good terms.

What else has Rosalie Craig been in? Rosalie has appeared in a number of notable series, including Doc Martin, Endeavor and Lovesick.

Thomas Dominique plays Wesley Peters

Who is Wesley Peters? Wesley was in charge of maintenance contracts for Alexander’s property, but went to jail when a young woman died in one of his homes. He insists that he did not sign for the dangerous kettle that caused death, believing that he was framed for the crime …

What else has Thomas Dominique done? Dominique has played roles in Top Boy from Netflix and Undercover from BBC One.

Ami Okumura Jones plays Erin Turner

Who is Erin Turner? Erin is a student at Midsomer University who is campaigning against Alexander and other irresponsible landlords. The girl who died in his property, Lara, was Erin’s best friend.

What else has Ami Okumura Jones done? Jones played Mieko in the long-running BBC soap Eastenders.

Karl Collins plays Samuel Wokoma

Who is Samuel Wokoma? Samuel is the father of Lara, who remains furious with Alexander for causing her death. He currently runs a relocation service with his son, Finn.

What else has Karl Collins been in? Recently Collins played the father of the hit teenager Bonnie in The End of the F *** ing World of Channel 4, but is probably better known as Louis Loveday in Hollyoaks.

Rohan Nedd plays Finn Wokoma

Who is Finn Wokoma? Finn is the son of Samuel and works for his father’s removal company. He is also good friends with Erin.

What else has Rohan Nedd done? Nedd played Mike in the original Netflix series Safe, starring Dexter’s Michael C Hall, and also played a lead role in Rapman’s feature film debut Blue Story.