Who will play Christian Bale in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’? Here is a short guide
Christian Bale is in talks to appear in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

What happened: Bale, who starred in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, is reportedly in Thor’s next film, according to a report by Collider.

  • We don’t know who will play Bale.
  • Social media has suggested that Bale plays Beta Ray Bill, a rival to Thor who has become a good friend. He is the true owner of Stormbreaker, according to Deseret News.
  • Neither Marvel nor the Bale team have responded to the rumors.

Potential candidates: ComicBookMovie.com has compiled a list of potential candidates for Bale in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The list includes a series of villains, rivals and super villains, among others. Here’s a quick breakdown of who Bale could play according to the list.

  • Ass, God of fear
  • Balder
  • Beta Ray Bill
  • Minotaur
  • Hercules
  • Galactus
  • Gorr the butcher god
  • Mephisto
  • Mister hyde
  • Thunderclap

Read more: 10 characters from former Batman Christian Bale could star in Marvel movie (ComicBookMovie.com)

