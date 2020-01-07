Who will play Christian Bale in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’? Here is a short guide

Loading...

Christian Bale is in talks to appear in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

What happened: Bale, who starred in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, is reportedly in Thor’s next film, according to a report by Collider.

We don’t know who will play Bale.

Social media has suggested that Bale plays Beta Ray Bill, a rival to Thor who has become a good friend. He is the true owner of Stormbreaker, according to Deseret News.

Neither Marvel nor the Bale team have responded to the rumors.

Potential candidates: ComicBookMovie.com has compiled a list of potential candidates for Bale in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The list includes a series of villains, rivals and super villains, among others. Here’s a quick breakdown of who Bale could play according to the list.

Ass, God of fear

Balder

Beta Ray Bill

Minotaur

Hercules

Galactus

Gorr the butcher god

Mephisto

Mister hyde

Thunderclap

