Who will play Christian Bale in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’? Here is a short guide

Christian Bale is in talks to appear in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film.
What happened: Bale, who starred in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, is reportedly in Thor’s next film, according to a report by Collider.
- We don’t know who will play Bale.
- Social media has suggested that Bale plays Beta Ray Bill, a rival to Thor who has become a good friend. He is the true owner of Stormbreaker, according to Deseret News.
- Neither Marvel nor the Bale team have responded to the rumors.
Potential candidates: ComicBookMovie.com has compiled a list of potential candidates for Bale in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The list includes a series of villains, rivals and super villains, among others. Here’s a quick breakdown of who Bale could play according to the list.
- Ass, God of fear
- Balder
- Beta Ray Bill
- Minotaur
- Hercules
- Galactus
- Gorr the butcher god
- Mephisto
- Mister hyde
- Thunderclap
