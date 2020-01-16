Taika Waititi has been approached to work on a new movie “Star Wars,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Waititi previously directed “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok”, as well as an episode of “The Mandalorian”.

The timetable for this project is not clear.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

“We don’t know where things stand in these talks. It is also unclear whether the project is separate from the one developed by Kevin Feige, with whom he worked closely on Ragnarok, or from a separate Star Wars project. “

The context: Waititi spent a lot of time working on “The Mandalorian”. He directed the final of the first season and voiced the character IG-11.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Mandalorian” can be viewed as “a training and testing ground for directors hoping for a more prominent role in Star Wars”.

For example, Deborah Chow, who directed an episode of the series, will be the showrunner for the next Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

More projects: Disney and Star Wars have remained silent about what will happen in their universe.