Bachelor star Peter Weber sent another group of women home, and the group of women who could become his wife is shrinking.

During today’s rose ceremony, Chris Harrison removed a rose and sent an additional woman home. It’s clear that Peter knows who he’s connected to, and he doesn’t want to keep women around who aren’t there for the right reasons.

Here’s who Peter eliminated in episode 3.

Alayah Benavidez

During today’s rose ceremony, Peter sent Alayah home. Alayah was the main source of the drama in today’s episode when she lied about who she knew on the show before she came in.

The lie seemed to frustrate Peter, who wondered why she would feel the need to lie.

Although she burst into tears and struggled to stay, Peter decided that he couldn’t trust her and sent her home. The rose that Chris had removed would likely go to Alayah.

Sarah coffin

Sarah Coffin, the woman who had been named fan favorite from the start, was sent home. Peter gave no reason, but the two of them hadn’t spent much time together.

She also didn’t get much airtime because she wasn’t involved in the drama.

Alexa Caves

The funny and exciting Alexa was sent home this evening. Peter gave no reason for the elimination, but maybe time was not on their side.

While Alexa and Peter didn’t spend too much time together, Alexa was there for the women as they went through their respective drama.

Jasmine Nguyen

Most recently, Jasmine was sent home tonight. Again, it seems that they weren’t connected because they didn’t spend too much time together.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.