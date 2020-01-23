Planter’s mascot Mr. Peanut moments before he sacrificed himself to save his friends. Photo credit: Mr. Peanut’s / YouTube estate

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Planters has announced the death of Mr. Peanut. The famous mascot of Planters Peanuts died at the age of 104.

Mr. Peanut’s estate announced his death on his personal Twitter account today.

“With a heavy heart we confirm that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut. “

We confirm with a heavy heart that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

– The Peanut Estate (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

The Twitter account later published a pre-Super Bowl ad documenting the sad moment when the animated, monocelized mascot with a cylinder died while on the road with Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh in his Nutmobile.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

The video was accompanied by the message:

“We were devastated when we confirmed that Mr. Peanut was gone. He died doing what he did best – he had people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut.”

We are devastated when we confirm that Mr. Peanut has disappeared. He died doing what he did best – he had people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/12PyWYJB7J

– The Peanut Estate (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

The video shows Mr. Peanut, Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh walking on a winding road, eating Planters Peanuts and singing happily. Walsh suddenly noticed an armadillo in the middle of the street.

Mr. Peanut dodged to avoid the animal, but lost control and his Nutmobile ran over the edge of a cliff and down a canyon.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UIKq9u6xUM (/ embed)

Mr. Peanut and his companion hang on a branch above the canyon below. The branch started to break because it was not stable enough to support the weight of all three.

Mr. Peanut decided to sacrifice himself by letting go and falling to his death.

Twitter is responding

Twitter was immediately flooded with messages from people expressing condolences after the unfortunate incident. Some famous brands also gave eulogies in honor of Mr. Peanut.

Always classy, ​​always crispy, always nicely tidy. We will miss him! #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/wtNQrFerBF

– Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) January 22, 2020

RIP Mr. Peanut, who provided an excellent source of protein for vegans everywhere. # RIPeanut 🥜🧐 https://t.co/YS9IImRxlW

– PETA (@peta), January 22, 2020

Help us give our nutty and sweet friend #RIPeanut a 21 dunk greeting

⚫️

🥛 https://t.co/XdG0MoRUCr

– OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 22, 2020

We would also sacrifice everything for the #RIPeanut nut (a real one).

– SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) January 22, 2020

He may have been completely crazy, but he died as a hero. #RIPeanut https://t.co/3wdxokAUHk

– Danger! (@Jeopardy) January 22, 2020

Since then, the motive for the announcement of Mr. Peanut’s death before the Super Bowl LIV has been discussed when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at 6 a.m. on Sunday, February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida: 30 Watch ET.

Some conspiracy theorists argued that Planters phased out the mascot before starting a new marketing campaign that will have a new mascot.

Some believed that Planters could revive the beloved mascot with a new look.

Here are some of the dark conspiracy theories that Twitter users have shared on the social media platform.

mr peanut was murdered by the us government for trying to reach a racial unit through his work with george washington carver. Rip to a true ally

– Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 22, 2020

Planter only deceives the death of Mr. peanut to create hype for his eventual return, as the apostles did with jesus

– mark (@kept_simple) January 22, 2020

Planters Mr. Peanut mascot was created in 1916 by a student, Antonio Gentile.

Bill Hader was Mr. Peanut’s voice

Mr. Peanut’s voice was SNL’s Bill Hader. Hader replaced Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) as the voice of Mr. Peanut in 2013.

Bill Hader is known for playing Stefon on SNL. He has also appeared in several films, including Superbad, Men in Black, and It Chapter Two. He is best known today for his Emmy winning performance in the Barry HBO series.

Downey Jr. was the first actor to speak Mr. Peanut. Although Mr. Peanut has been around since 1916, he only began to speak after Downey Jr. expressed him in 2010.