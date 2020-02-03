Who was the silver man during the Super Bowl rest period?

Super Bowl halftime shows are rarely gloomy glasses with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s stunning performance sparks a frenzy on social media.

However, when the pair of superstar musicians rattled through their biggest hits – from “Hips Don’t Lie” to “On The Floor” – attention quickly went to a silver rapper who joined the act.

Twitter immediately took action to identify the artist with suggestions ranging from the tin man to “Gandalf the Silver”.

The real winner of the Super Bowl, silver jacket man from the #PepsiHalftime @SuperBowl #tinman

– Nathan K. Proft (@TheRealNaterTot) 3 February 2020

It is time to stop the search for Dorothy’s heartless friend or Frodo’s protector. The mysterious man is revealed as Bad Bunny.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – a Puerto Rican Latin kick star – performed part of her set with Shakira on stage.

Within a few moments, Twitter did what Twitter does best. View the best memes with the bizarre appearance of the silver man.

BAD BUNNY, SHAKIRA – “Callaita” on #SuperBowl Halftime pic.twitter.com/Xhg8E39ULy

– Bad Bunny Graphics ???? (@badbunnycharts) February 3, 2020

Why Bad Bunny came to look like a silver surfer with a silky on ???? pic.twitter.com/jxcp6xsGA1

– Swan (@Lordd_Todd) February 3, 2020

Bad Bunny came through with the Silver Surfer cosplay #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/6CceUrKfr1

– Costco Escobar (@La_Mar_Holmes) 3 February 2020

bad bunny looks like a silver crayola #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/gt6dPKfVc1

– tequilapapi (@samsandoval__) 3 February 2020