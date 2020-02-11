Who Was Sent Home During Episode 7?

Peter Weber is sending more women home this week. Credit: ABC

Bachelor star Peter Weber is almost done with his trip because he is one of the last four women.

When today’s episode started, he had six wives, but he knew he had to cut two because of the dates in his hometown that are next week.

But it seemed like an easy decision for Peter, who clearly got closer to some women than others.

In fact, Peter told Madison that he fell in love with her, which cemented her future in the series – at least for now.

So who did Peter choose to let go?

Peter Weber is sending two women home this week

This week it was time for Natasha to go home.

Natasha was sent home from the bachelor’s degree. Credit: ABC

The interesting thing about Natasha is that she has been on the show for so long without having a single one-to-one conversation until today.

And while she claimed she saw a connection to Peter, he felt different. He tried to hint at her dropping her, but she didn’t understand.

He finally dropped her and sent her home for dinner.

The other woman who got the boot in this episode was Kelley.

Kelley was sent home from the bachelor’s degree. Credit: ABC

Although Kelley and Peter had met before the show, the two of them didn’t quite agree on the show. He didn’t really give her too much time filming to explore their connection.

During today’s three-way meeting with Victoria and Hannah Ann, he decided it was time to send them home.

Peter Weber has set his home dates

There are four women left who normally travel on hometown dates. Peter will meet Victoria F.’s family, a woman he has doubts about.

Kelsey was so emotional throughout the season of The Bachelor that some of the women wondered if she had a drug or alcohol problem. But Peter still sees something in her and wants to see if he fits in her family.

Hannah Ann had the first impression of a rose this season and she continued to dominate, both in terms of personality and in terms of attention from Peter. Although he has doubts about her, he still sees her as the first choice.

And finally Madison came back to today’s episode and Peter told her that he had fallen in love with her.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.